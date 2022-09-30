2022/23 Uganda Premier League

Matchday One

Saturday, 1st October 2022

Blacks Power FC vs BUL FC – Akii-bua Stadium| 2PM

KCCA FC vs Wakiso Giants FC – MTN Omondi Stadium| 4PM

URA FC vs Onduapraka FC – Nakisunga Stadium|4PM

UDPF FC vs Express FC – Bombo Barracks Ground|4PM

Maroons FC vs Busoga FC – Prisons Ground, Luzira|4PM

Sunday, 2nd October 2022

SC Villa vs Gaddafi FC – Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku|2PM

Uganda Premier League action returns to Lira after a long spell. The last time the city in Northern Uganda had a team in the top flight is more than a decade ago (2009/10 season) with Boroboro Tigers FC who were under the leadership of former Commissioner for sports in the Ministry of Education of Education and Sports, Omara Apita.

The thirst for football in this region is evident and judging from the numbers that have graced Lango Province games in the FUFA Drum, many will want to bear witness as new comers Blacks Power FC host BUL FC this Saturday at Akii-bua Stadium on the outskirts of Lira City.

Blacks Powers FC celebrate after emerging champions of the FUFA Big League.

Despite settling here just a year ago after relocating from Bukedea district, Blacks Power FC has been embraced by the locals in Lira and playing in the Uganda Premier League will definitely attract more numbers.

The hosts will be seeking to make a perfect start to life in the league on a high with the ultimate target this season being relegation survival.

Under the tutelage of coach Peter Onen, Blacks Power FC have tried to assemble a squad that will enable them realize their targets.

Peter Onen is the new man in the Blacks Power FC dugout. Credit: John Batanudde

The new arrivals include Dickens Okwir, Mike Kawooya, Muhammad Ssekeba, Franco Onen, Baden Mujahid, Ahmed Amayo and Bronson Nsubuga.

With Michael Siwu who was the MVP as the team won promotion staying, Blacks Power FC will hope to break the usual trend of teams coming and going back in the same season.

Michael Siwu.

However, they face a mountain challenge in BUL FC who seem like a team on a mission this season. Coming off a remarkable season where they finished fourth in the League and winning the Uganda Cup, the Jinja based outfit will want to start on a perfect note.

BUL FC players celebrate one of the goals last season | Credit: John Batanudde

Coach Alex Isabirye and his charges will be targeting maximum points away in Lira but he is aware this is the first game of the season Blacks Power will pose a challenge.

“New teams always want to begin on a high and the fact that they are at home, they will be a tricky side but I am confident my team is in the perfect shape to get all three points.” He said.

The other games on Saturday will see KCCA FC hosting Wakiso Giants FC in Lugogo, URA FC take on Onduparaka FC, Busoga United FC travel to Luzira to face Maroons FC while Express FC will be away to UPDF FC in Bombo.