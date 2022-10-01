Overview: Christened by friends as “Brown” for his light skin complexion, Blanchar Mulamba is the first born child of Kamba Muyembi (now deceased) and Billy Bilonda (mother) in the family of six.

Offensive midfielder Blanchar “Brown” Mulamba is one of the fulcrum points for the on-fire St Lawrence University football team in the 2022 Pepsi University Football League.

It is for his diligence, craftiness and innovative character on the field of play that St Lawrence University has maneuvered through the group stages and reached the semi-finals, thus far.

Mulamba vividly harbors a realistic dream of playing professional football in the tomorrow years ahead.

Blanchar Mulamba during the Copa Coca Cola schools Championship

Spanish side FC Barcelona is his dream destination for the ball passing philosophy of play.

“Every day, I work so hard to be better than I am at the moment. I want to play to professional football in the coming years. Europe, to be precise Spain is my destination intended for FC Barcelona” he remarks.

Blanchar Mulamba stretches during a session at Big Talent Academy (Credit: Big Talent Academy)

Who is Mulamba?

Christened by friends as “Brown” for his light skin complexion, Mulamba is the first born child of Kamba Muyembi (now deceased) and Billy Bilonda (mother) in the family of six.

He was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and his family only shifted base to Uganda when he was six years old.

“I came to Uganda when I was six years and grown up here. I now have a Ugandan national with a national identity card and passport” he says.

Mulamba (right) in action

He hails from a sporting family as his young brother, Obed Kongolu also plays the beautiful games and he is currently in S4 at Kibuli Secondary School.

Mulamba commenced his elementary education at Uganda Martyrs Nursery School.

He then progressed to Uganda Martyrs Primary School – Lubaga (P.1-P.4) and shifted base to Seeta Church of Uganda Primary School where he completed his primary level of education.

Mulamba passes the ball in a competitive duel

He was admitted at Mbarara city’s Sentah College for S1. He left for Butambala based Bulo Parents SS (S.2-S.4) and studied at Kibuli Secondary School, Kampala for S.5-S.6 classes.

At the moment, he is studying at St Lawrence University and currently in the second semester of year two, pursuing a Bachelor of Social Work and Social Administration course.

“Football has been good to me because of the education bursary opportunities since primary school to university. I have been able to get friends and widen my network of interaction” he added.

Musician Eddie Kenzo (also director of Big Talent Academy) with Blanchar Mulamba

Football Journey:

Mulamba has played at different football academies. He played at All Winners Football Academy, Lubaga (then coached by Pius Ngabo); Mbarara City Junior Team and lately at Big Talent Soccer Academy, owned by music star Eddie Kenzo.

He has also played in the Buganda Masaza Cup for Butambala Ssaza (2020 & 2021) and currently at Gomba Ssaza where he is also the captain.

Mulamba in action at St Lawrence University Football team

Personal Attributes:

Mulamba is endowed in all the major skills of a contemporary footballer from close ball control, dribbling, ball passing and shooting.

The ability to operate under limited spaces at lightening pace has swiftly elevated Mulamba above ordinary footballers.

He is a keen admirer of KCCA and Uganda Cranes midfielder Moses Waiswa as well as Ibrahim Sadam Juma and former FC Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets Burgos.

Mulamba plays with one of his favorite players Ibrahim Saddam Juma

Midfielder Moses Waiswa in action against Tanzania. He is the other role model for Mulamba Credit: John Batanudde

Sergio Busquets Burgos on national team duty for Spain. He is Mulamba’s foreign based role model

Thus far, he rates the goal against Makerere University in the University Football League as the best ever scored.

In that game, St Lawrence University won the contest 1-0.

Ironically, Mulamba’s best match ever played was Bulo Parents’ 0-1 loss to Jinja SS in the 2019 Copa Coca Cola schools championship.

The most difficult match played was when St Lawrence University faced YMCA in the a UFL duel.

Mulamba’s toughest opponent is Wakiso Giants’ midfielder Titus “Tito” Ssematimba.

Titus Ssematimba (center) in action at Wakiso Giants against Police in the UPL. Ssematimba has always troubled Mulamba Credit: John Batanudde

On any day, he would prefer a well prepared meal of Rice, Posho with meat.

He yearns to develop personally and accumulate immense wealth with the treasured Bugatti as his dream car.

The Samsung Fold is his favorite phone.

Blanchar Mulamba with Faizal Wabyonna at Big Talent Soccer Academy

Detailed Profile:

Full Names : Blanchar Mulamba

: Blanchar Mulamba Nick-Name : Brown

: Brown Parents : Kamba Muyembi (R.I.P) & Billy Bilonda

: Kamba Muyembi (R.I.P) & Billy Bilonda Date of Birth : 25 th November 2005

: 25 November 2005 Place of Birth : Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

: Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Education : Uganda Martyrs Nursery School (Elementary studies), Uganda Martyrs Primary School – Lubaga (P.1-P.4), Seeta Church of Uganda Primary School (P.5-P.7), Sentah College, Mbarara (S.1), Bulo Parents SS – Butambala (S.2-S.4), Kibuli Secondary School, Kampala (S.5-S.6), St Lawrence University (Currently in year 2, 2 nd Semester – Bachelor of Social Work and Social Administration)

: Uganda Martyrs Nursery School (Elementary studies), Uganda Martyrs Primary School – Lubaga (P.1-P.4), Seeta Church of Uganda Primary School (P.5-P.7), Sentah College, Mbarara (S.1), Bulo Parents SS – Butambala (S.2-S.4), Kibuli Secondary School, Kampala (S.5-S.6), St Lawrence University (Currently in year 2, 2 Semester – Bachelor of Social Work and Social Administration) Football Journey:

Academies : All Winners Football Academy, Lubaga; Mbarara City Junior Team, Big Talent Soccer Academy

: All Winners Football Academy, Lubaga; Mbarara City Junior Team, Big Talent Soccer Academy Buganda Masaza Cup : Butambala Ssaza (2020 & 2021); Gomba Ssaza (2022 – Captain)

: Butambala Ssaza (2020 & 2021); Gomba Ssaza (2022 – Captain) Key Attributes : Dribbling, Ball Passing & Shooting

: Dribbling, Ball Passing & Shooting Role Models : Moses Waiswa (KCCA), Ibrahim Sadam Juma & Sergio Busquets

: Moses Waiswa (KCCA), Ibrahim Sadam Juma & Sergio Busquets Best Goal scored : Netted for St Lawrence University 1-0 Makerere University in 2022 Pepsi University Football League

: Netted for St Lawrence University Makerere University in 2022 Pepsi University Football League Best Match ever played : Bulo Parents S.S 0-1 Jinja SS (2019 Copa Coca Cola schools championship)

: Bulo Parents S.S Jinja SS (2019 Copa Coca Cola schools championship) Toughest opponent : Titus “Tito” Ssematimba

: Titus “Tito” Ssematimba Most difficult match played: St Lawrence University against YMCA (2022 Pepsi University Football League)

St Lawrence University against YMCA (2022 Pepsi University Football League) Realistic Dream : To play professional football in elite European clubs as FC Barcelona

: To play professional football in elite European clubs as FC Barcelona Favorite Dish : Rice, Posho & Meat

: Rice, Posho & Meat Dream car: Bugatti

Bugatti Dream Phone : Samsung Fold

: Samsung Fold Favorite shirt number: 6

Blanchar Mulamba gestures

Blanchar Mulamba is a disciplined and committed player. He is always willing to learn. I have worked with him for a long time and the future for him surely bright and promising. Emuron Recoba, Kibuli SS and Gomba Ssaza head coach