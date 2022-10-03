Overview: Body builders from different clubs as Power Body, ISK, STS, Suplex, Exclusive and Amrap took part in the 2022 Central Regional Body-Building championship held at the ISK Gym and Fitness Centre, Ndeeba in Kampala city, a precursor to the "Mr Uganda" contest coming up in December 2022.

2022 Central Regional Body Building championship:

Top Performers:

Overall: Lameka Muwanga (Power Body club)

Lameka Muwanga (Power Body club) Men’s Physique : Stephen Ssande (ISK)

: Stephen Ssande (ISK) Women Bikini : Zulaikah Najjuma (ISK)

: Zulaikah Najjuma (ISK) Para Representative: Safalu Tamale

The 2022 Central Regional Body-Building championship was successfully held at the ISK Gym and Fitness Centre, Ndeeba in Kampala city.

A couple of outstanding body builders from the different clubs across the country took part in the event that prepares the athletes for the forthcoming “Mr Uganda” championships in Buziga.

Lameka Muwanga of Power Body club was the most outstanding performer.

Muwanga beat STS’ Nasser Mwanje and Aksam Kisekka (Suplex) to the top gong.

Lameka Muwanga (overall winner) shows off his prizes

Other outstanding personalities:

ISK’s Stephen Ssande took home the accolade as the best in men’s Physique.

Another ISK club athlete, Zulaikah Najjuma was outstanding in the women bikini as Safalu Tamale was recognized in the para section.

Zulaikah Najjuma smiles with her trophy and accolade

Stephen Ssande (middle) with his medal, plaque and certificate

Muscle Display:

Muwanga (Power Body) won the middle weight category in the muscle display, Brian Opendo (ISK) took the Bantam weight award, Aksam Kiseeka (Suplex) excelled in the light weight and Hassan Ssentongo (ISK) was the best in welter weight.

Abdul Nasser Mwanje (STS) won the light heavy weight cluster and Jeremiah Rwabuhinga (Power Body) championed the heavy weight ahead of ISK’s Arafat Ssekitoleko.

All the top three performers per category qualified to the “Mr Uganda” contest that will be held on 4th December 2022 at Buziga Country Club, Kampala.

The best performers per category were awarded with trophies, accolades, medals (gold, silver and bronze) as well as certificates.

All Top performers:

Overall:

Winner: Lameka Muwanga (Power Body club)

Lameka Muwanga (Power Body club) 2 nd : Abdul Nasser Mwanje (STS)

: Abdul Nasser Mwanje (STS) 3 rd : Aksam Kisekka (Suplex)

: Aksam Kisekka (Suplex) 4 th : Hassan Ssentongo (ISK)

: Hassan Ssentongo (ISK) 5 th : Brian Opendo (ISK)

: Brian Opendo (ISK) 6th: Jeremiah Rwabuhinga (Power Body)

Men’s Physique:

Winner : Stephen Ssande (ISK)

: Stephen Ssande (ISK) 2 nd: Kevin Ssebulime (Exclusive)

Kevin Ssebulime (Exclusive) 3 rd : Elvis Ssekamuli (Power Body)

Elvis Ssekamuli (Power Body) 4 th : Hillary Mulungi (ISK)

Hillary Mulungi (ISK) 5 th: Enock Kukiriza (Power Body)

Enock Kukiriza (Power Body) 6 th : Joseph Kinobe (Exclusive)

Joseph Kinobe (Exclusive) 7 th : Gerald Mwitiriri (STS)

Gerald Mwitiriri (STS) 8 th : Davis Kizza Kana (ISK)

: Davis Kizza Kana (ISK) 9th: Ali Mwebe (STS)

Women Bikini:

Winner : Zulaikah Najjuma (ISK)

: Zulaikah Najjuma (ISK) 2nd: Shamirah Mukyala (Amrap)

Muscle Display (Body Building):

Middle Wight:

Winner : Lameka Muwanga (Power Body)

: Lameka Muwanga (Power Body) 2 nd : Godfrey Lubega (Fitness Club)

Godfrey Lubega (Fitness Club) 3 rd : Raymond Ssentamu (STS)

Raymond Ssentamu (STS) 4 th : Daniel Mwesigwa (STS)

Daniel Mwesigwa (STS) 5 th : Yasin Kibirango (Power Body)

Yasin Kibirango (Power Body) 6 th : Abubakari Kyakulumbye (Power House)

Abubakari Kyakulumbye (Power House) 7th: Denis Iyep (ISK)

Bantam Weight:

Winner : Brian Opendo (ISK)

: Brian Opendo (ISK) 2 nd : Shafiq Kato (Classic)

Shafiq Kato (Classic) 3rd: Sewali Mugisha (ISK)

Light Weight:

Winner : Aksam Kisekka (Suplex)

: Aksam Kisekka (Suplex) 2 nd : Hussein Mbajja (Suplex)

Hussein Mbajja (Suplex) 3rd: Safalu Tamale (ISK)

Welter Weight:

Winner : Hassan Ssentongo (ISK)

: Hassan Ssentongo (ISK) 2 nd : Micheal Ddumba (Classic)

Micheal Ddumba (Classic) 3 rd : Francis Ssemuyaba (Power Body)

: Francis Ssemuyaba (Power Body) 4 th : Jimmy Nasmal (ISK)

Jimmy Nasmal (ISK) 5th: Joseph Ssenyonga (Power House)

Light Heavy Weight:

Winner: Abdul Nasser Mwanje (STS)

Abdul Nasser Mwanje (STS) 2nd: Isaac Mukiibi (Suplex)

Heavy Weight:

Winner: Jeremiah Rwabuhinga (Power Body)

Jeremiah Rwabuhinga (Power Body) 2nd: Arafat Ssekitoleko (ISK)

Special Awards: