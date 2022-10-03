Overview:
Body builders from different clubs as Power Body, ISK, STS, Suplex, Exclusive and Amrap took part in the 2022 Central Regional Body-Building championship held at the ISK Gym and Fitness Centre, Ndeeba in Kampala city, a precursor to the "Mr Uganda" contest coming up in December 2022.
2022 Central Regional Body Building championship:
Top Performers:
- Overall: Lameka Muwanga (Power Body club)
- Men’s Physique: Stephen Ssande (ISK)
- Women Bikini: Zulaikah Najjuma (ISK)
- Para Representative: Safalu Tamale
The 2022 Central Regional Body-Building championship was successfully held at the ISK Gym and Fitness Centre, Ndeeba in Kampala city.
A couple of outstanding body builders from the different clubs across the country took part in the event that prepares the athletes for the forthcoming “Mr Uganda” championships in Buziga.
Lameka Muwanga of Power Body club was the most outstanding performer.
Muwanga beat STS’ Nasser Mwanje and Aksam Kisekka (Suplex) to the top gong.
Other outstanding personalities:
ISK’s Stephen Ssande took home the accolade as the best in men’s Physique.
Another ISK club athlete, Zulaikah Najjuma was outstanding in the women bikini as Safalu Tamale was recognized in the para section.
Muscle Display:
Muwanga (Power Body) won the middle weight category in the muscle display, Brian Opendo (ISK) took the Bantam weight award, Aksam Kiseeka (Suplex) excelled in the light weight and Hassan Ssentongo (ISK) was the best in welter weight.
Abdul Nasser Mwanje (STS) won the light heavy weight cluster and Jeremiah Rwabuhinga (Power Body) championed the heavy weight ahead of ISK’s Arafat Ssekitoleko.
All the top three performers per category qualified to the “Mr Uganda” contest that will be held on 4th December 2022 at Buziga Country Club, Kampala.
The best performers per category were awarded with trophies, accolades, medals (gold, silver and bronze) as well as certificates.
All Top performers:
Overall:
- Winner: Lameka Muwanga (Power Body club)
- 2nd: Abdul Nasser Mwanje (STS)
- 3rd: Aksam Kisekka (Suplex)
- 4th: Hassan Ssentongo (ISK)
- 5th: Brian Opendo (ISK)
- 6th: Jeremiah Rwabuhinga (Power Body)
Men’s Physique:
- Winner: Stephen Ssande (ISK)
- 2nd: Kevin Ssebulime (Exclusive)
- 3rd: Elvis Ssekamuli (Power Body)
- 4th: Hillary Mulungi (ISK)
- 5th: Enock Kukiriza (Power Body)
- 6th: Joseph Kinobe (Exclusive)
- 7th: Gerald Mwitiriri (STS)
- 8th: Davis Kizza Kana (ISK)
- 9th: Ali Mwebe (STS)
Women Bikini:
- Winner: Zulaikah Najjuma (ISK)
- 2nd: Shamirah Mukyala (Amrap)
Muscle Display (Body Building):
Middle Wight:
- Winner: Lameka Muwanga (Power Body)
- 2nd: Godfrey Lubega (Fitness Club)
- 3rd: Raymond Ssentamu (STS)
- 4th: Daniel Mwesigwa (STS)
- 5th: Yasin Kibirango (Power Body)
- 6th: Abubakari Kyakulumbye (Power House)
- 7th: Denis Iyep (ISK)
Bantam Weight:
- Winner: Brian Opendo (ISK)
- 2nd: Shafiq Kato (Classic)
- 3rd: Sewali Mugisha (ISK)
Light Weight:
- Winner: Aksam Kisekka (Suplex)
- 2nd: Hussein Mbajja (Suplex)
- 3rd: Safalu Tamale (ISK)
Welter Weight:
- Winner: Hassan Ssentongo (ISK)
- 2nd: Micheal Ddumba (Classic)
- 3rd: Francis Ssemuyaba (Power Body)
- 4th: Jimmy Nasmal (ISK)
- 5th: Joseph Ssenyonga (Power House)
Light Heavy Weight:
- Winner: Abdul Nasser Mwanje (STS)
- 2nd: Isaac Mukiibi (Suplex)
Heavy Weight:
- Winner: Jeremiah Rwabuhinga (Power Body)
- 2nd: Arafat Ssekitoleko (ISK)
Special Awards:
- Para Representative: Safalu Tamale
- Women Representation: Zulaikah Najjuma & Shamirah Mukyala
- Director Mobilization (State house) and UBBAFA