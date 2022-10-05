Overview: Youth Sport Uganda works with refugee and host community youth in the disadvantaged communities of Uganda and uses sport as a vehicle for change.

2022 Street Child World Cup

5 th – 15 th October

– 15 October Doha city, Qatar

The United Nations High Commission For Refugees (UNHCR) has commended the tremendous work of Youth Sport Uganda (YSU), a sport for development organization.

Paul Dime Zbigniew, the UNHCR Senior Protection officer (Community-Based) saluted the YSU during the official flag-off ceremony for their football team ahead of the 2022 Street Child World Cup in Doha city, Qatar.

“I want to thank the activities of Youth Sport Uganda (YSU) in helping street children, Internally Displaced Persons and Refugees. To the footballers who are going to play at the Street World Cup, go and enjoy yourself, perform excellently so that you can prosper in life” Zbigniew remarked at the Lugogo Hockey Grounds in Kampala.

“May you succeed and make it to professional levels” he added.

Youth Sport Uganda Team Leader Karen Mukiibi smiles as she holds the Uganda national flag at the official team flag off to Doha, Qatar

Karen Mukiibi, the team leader at Youth Sports Uganda lauded UNHCR, Jibu Water, National Council of Sports, Qatar Foundation for the collective help in organizing the team.

She saluted the players and team coordinators for the preparations held.

“As our vision states, Youth Sport Uganda is to empower Youth reach their full potential through sports and education, we are blessed by this golden opportunity to play at the Street World Cup. We thank UNHCR for the necessary help. We are also grateful to NCS, Qatar Foundation, the players and coaches for the necessary cooperation” Mukiibi noted.

Jibu Water has partnered with Youth Sport Uganda as the official hydration partner.

Harold Nyakahuma, the Franchise Development Officer at Jibu Water (Credit: David Isabirye)

Harold Nyakahuma, the Franchise Development Officer at Jibu Water expressed delight upon associating with Youth Sports Uganda.

“Jibu Water is glad to be associated with Youth Sports Uganda especially at a time you are playing at the Street World Cup. The players have a story to tell and we pray for the very best” Nyakahuma revealed.

For starters, Youth Sport Uganda works with refugee and host community youth in the disadvantaged communities of Uganda and uses sport as a vehicle for change.

A team of 10 boys ages 15–18 years from disadvantaged backgrounds, includes 4 refugees and 6 Internally Displace Persons (IDPs) from Northern Uganda, who all reside in the various slums of Kampala will make the memorable trip to Qatar.

Youth Sport Uganda payers show off the national flag during the flag off ceremony at the Lugogo Hockey Grounds in Kampala city

Joash Bogere, captain Youth Sport Uganda speaks

Joash Mukiibi is the team captain and will be deputized by Thomas Bongomin Lodio.

The other players on the team include; Patrice Oloya, Joseph Owori, Alfred Onencan, goalkeeper Shafik Byamukama, Kisangani Sharment (Refugee), Kyandanda Quesnay (Refugee), Evaliste Butinda (Refugee) and Jeremy Mugisha.

Joshua Opolot is head coach who has managed the team for the previous two months in intense training sessios.

Youth Sport Uganda children stretching during a training session

Lorna Letasi is the media liaison officer.

The team leader Karen Mukiibi will head the delegation that departs to Qatar on Thursday, 6th October 2022.

The Street Child World Cup, a FIFA World Cup side event, is an initiative of Street Child United and will be delivered in partnership with the Qatar Foundation.

This year’s edition will be the fourth, following successes in South Africa (2010), Brazil (2014), and Russia (2018).

The event will bring together street-connected young people from across the world together to take part in a football tournament, a festival of arts, and advocate for their rights and protection through a child-focused Congress and General Assembly.

outh Sport Uganda children hold the Uganda national flag

The Street Child World Cup 2022 will give the most vulnerable children across the globe the chance to represent their countries and tell the world, “I am somebody.”

Team Uganda will advocate for the right to education as it has been documented that most refugees and vulnerable children in Uganda face challenges in attending mainstream education.

Sponsors & Partners:

United Nations High Commission For Refugees (UNHCR), Qatar Foundation and JIBU Water are the main sponsors.