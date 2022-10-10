Overview: Skippered by Sandra Nabukeera, the Hilton High School Mukono team staged a gallant display at the games that lured schools from Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya and Rwanda.

After their maiden performance at the recently concluded 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) games in Arusha – Tanzania, Hilton High School Mukono girls’ volleyball team is set for greater heights.

Hilton High School volleyball team players celebrate a point in the 2022 FEASSSA Games

Hilton High School Mukono fell 1-3 to Mkalapa (24-26, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21), lost 0-3 to Kenya’s Kwanthanze (25-19, 26-24 and 25-18).

Kwanthanze S.S eventually became the champions of the tournament.

The Mukono based school also slipped spiritedly 2-3 to SDA Katikamu (25-09, 23-25, 25-11, 19-25 and 12-15) before also losing to Tanzanian school, Kajunjumele S.S 2-3.

Head coach Adrone Waiswa Kakungulu (in white) talks to the players during a break

Adrone Waiswa Kakungulu, the head coach of Hilton High School, Mukono cited the positives from the championship.

“We learnt a great deal from the 2022 FEASSSA Games that were played in Arusha city, Tanzania. The level of competition was stiff and we learnt from every game played.” Waiswa pointed out.

The Hilton High School Mukono volleyball team was composed of Frida Amonding, Tracy Kedi, Christine Nyongesa, Agnes Wasike, Agnes Angano, Eunice Adokorach, Joy Nebanda, Bridget Nambi, Anna Arinaitwe, Sandra Nampijja, Sandra Nabukera (Captain), Priscila Agoe and Joan Aite.

Hilton High School Mukono team photo

Agnes Wasike in action

Tracy Kedi serves the ball

Waiswa confirms that the preparations for the next championships domestically and internationally continue.

“We shall not rest as the preparations to assemble a formidable competitive team will continue for the national and international competition events coming up. There will be more training sessions and some beef-ups” Waiswa added.

Hilton High School in attack

At the 2022 FEASSSA Games in Tanzania, Uganda was represented by the reigning national champions St Elizabeth Girls’ school, Mbarara and Katikamu SDA in the girl’s category.

Uganda won the overall title with 18 Gold, 10 Silver and 13 Bronze medals.

Kenya came second with 5 Gold, 12 Silver and 3 Bronze medals.

In the third place was Rwanda with 2 Gold, 2 Silver and 4 Bronze medals.

Hosts Tanzania managed 1 Silver and 5 Bronze medals.

The next FEASSSA Games will be held in 2023, hosted by Burundi.

Hilton High School Mukono volleyball team

The Hilton High School – Mukono Volleyball Girls Team:

Players:

Frida Amonding, Tracy Kedi, Christine Nyongesa, Agnes Wasike, Agnes Angano, Eunice Adokorach, Joy Nebanda, Bridget Nambi, Anna Arinaitwe, Sandra Nampijja, Sandra Nabukera (Captain), Priscila Agoe and Joan Aite.

Head coach: Ardone Waiswa Kakungulu