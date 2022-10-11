Overview: At the Street Child World Cup, team Uganda is advocating for the right to education as it has been documented that most refugees and vulnerable children in Uganda face challenges in attending mainstream education.

2022 Street Child World Cup

Youth Sport Uganda (Uganda) 8-0 Nepal

Nepal Youth Sports Uganda (Uganda) 1-1 Syria Forum

Uganda commenced with a comprehensive victory and a draw over Nepal and Syria Forum respectively during the 2022 Street Child World Cup on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the Oxygen Park in Doha, Qatar.

Against Nepal, Uganda who are represented by the Youth Sport Uganda (YSU) was in demolition mood, triumphing 8-0 on the day.

Alfred Onencan, vice-captain Thomas Bongomin Lodio and Quesnay Kyandanda each scored a brace.

Jeremy Mugisha and an own goal from Nepal.

In the second game, Uganda played to a one-all draw with Syria Forum.

Kyandanda scored Uganda’s lone goal in this game.

Youth Sports Uganda is captained by defender Joash Mukiibi.

Youth Sport Uganda children show off the national flag during the flag off ceremony at Lugogo, Kampala

For starters, Youth Sport Uganda works with refugee and host community youth in the disadvantaged communities of Uganda and uses sport as a vehicle for change.

The team has 10 boys ages 15–18 years from disadvantaged backgrounds and includes 4 refugees and 6 Internally Displace Persons (IDPs) from Northern Uganda, who all reside in the various slums of Kampala made the memorable trip to Qatar.

The team leader Karen Mukiibi led the delegation to Qatar.

The Street Child World Cup, a FIFA World Cup side event, is an initiative of Street Child United and will be delivered in partnership with the Qatar Foundation.

This year’s edition is the fourth, following successes in South Africa (2010), Brazil (2014), and Russia (2018).

The event brings together street-connected young people from across the world together to take part in a football tournament, a festival of arts, and advocate for their rights and protection through a child-focused Congress and General Assembly.

The Street Child World Cup 2022 will give the most vulnerable children across the globe the chance to represent their countries and tell the world, “I am somebody.”

Team Uganda is advocating for the right to education as it has been documented that most refugees and vulnerable children in Uganda face challenges in attending mainstream education.

Sponsors & Partners:

United Nations High Commission For Refugees (UNHCR), Qatar Foundation and JIBU Water are the main sponsors.

On Friday, 12th October 2022, Youth Sport Uganda will play more matches.

They are pooled in group C alongside Nepal, Syria Forum, Hungary and Mauritius.