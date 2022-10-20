Overview: Overnight leader at the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateurs Open Andrew Ssekibejja tees-off at 11:30 AM alongside former USPA president Mark Namanya and Abraham Olupot at Serena, Kigo on Thursday, 20th October.

2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open:

Round 1: Wednesday, 19 th October (Completed)

Wednesday, 19 October (Completed) Round 2: Thursday, 20 th October

Thursday, 20 October Round 3: Friday, 21 st October

Friday, 21 October Round 4: Saturday, 22nd October

*Venue: Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa, Kigo

The desire, passion and eagerness to improve will be key three factors as the 82nd edition of the Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateurs Open enters the second day at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course on Thursday, October 20.

The field of over 90 golfers returns to this extra-ordinarily beautiful course for the second 18 holes.

This followed a successful round one where artisan golfer Andrew Ssekibejja, a member at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa took the day one bragging rights with 1-under par 71 (gross score).

Andrew Ssekibejja is the man of the moment after taking the day one leader | Credit: Don Mugabii

The leader himself, one shot better than Entebbe Club’s Michael Tumusiime is hungry for success.

“I have always wanted to get closer to the top and maintain. I am not worried about the pressure. I am ready to go all the way” he revealed.

Ssekibejja tees-off at 11:30 AM alongside former USPA president Mark Namanya and Abraham Olupot.

Defending champion Joseph Cwinya-ai is chasing the leader by 9 strokes.

Joseph Cwinya-ai struggled on day one but you can not write him off until the four rounds are done and dusted | Credit: John Batanudde

Cwinya-ai harbors an aggressive and adventurous heart. Therefore, it will be interesting how he closes down the gap coming to the pressure group on Friday and the final day on Saturday.

“My day one was not good. Like I had said before, I am not playing against anybody on days one and two, but, rather the course. Then, when we enter the pressure groups, I will be targeting individuals. I am ready to improve day two” the Fort Portal city born golfer who won in Entebbe last year stated.

Cwinya-ai returns to the fairways at 11:00 AM with Frank Mugisa and John Paul Basabose.

Golfers Joseph Bagabo and Tarzan Lubega read their scores to a female course marshal, Annet | Credit: Don Mugabi

John Paul Basabose picks the ball from the pin after the hole in one shot | Credit: John Batanudde

Basabose lit up the day one moods with a hole-in-one shot on the par 3 hole 15 to shoot 4-over 76 and keep chase of the crown as well.

Could any surprise take over the field like Ssekibejja did for the opening round?

The answer is boldly yes and no. Golf is unpredictable a sport and on any day, that prepared and lucky golfer could take over.

Putting business on the course at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course | Credit: Don Mugabi

The winds on the course on Wednesday were calm and who knows about the weather on Thursday, Friday or Saturday? May be, God.

The greens are expected to be faster since the maintenance team was seen doing the necessary adjustments way into the night.

Of course, the different pin-positions have been adjusted too and the approach shots for the golfers as well will vary accordingly.

Round two on Thursday will make 36 holes ahead of the third and fourth rounds on Friday and Saturday respectively.

A golfer with the approach shot to the greens | Credit: Don Mugabi

Top 10 Leaderboard (Day 1):

1 – Andrew Ssekibejja – 71

2 – Michael Tumusiime – 72

3 – Edson Kabareebe – 74

T4 – Felix Dusabe – 75

Godfrey Nsubuga – 75

6 – John Paul Basabose – 76

7 – Ibrahim Bagalana – 77

8 – Joseph Kasozi – 78

T9 – Brian Mugabe – 79

Allan Mugisha – 79

T11 – Aaron Mugomola – 80

Joseph Cwinya-ai – 80

Ivan James Sekulima – 80

T14 – Moses Baryamujura – 81

Ronald Mugisha – 81

Robert Nyachoga – 81

Former USPA President Mark Namanya in action. | Credit: Don Mugabi

Cast of winners since 1932:

Amateur Category:

1932 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

– H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club) 1933 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

– H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club) 1934 – R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club)

– R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club) 1935 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club)

– J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club) 1936 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun)

– J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun) 1937 – H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

– H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club) 1938 – R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club)

– R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club) 1939 – J.E Higginson

– J.E Higginson 1940 – 1947 – NOT HELD

– NOT HELD 1948 – D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club)

– D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club) 1949 – A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club)

– A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club) 1950 – N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club)

– N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club) 1951 – N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club)

– N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club) 1952 – J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club)

– J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club) 1953 – R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club)

– R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club) 1954 – M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club)

– M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club) 1955 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

– J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club) 1956 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

– J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club) 1957 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

– Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club) 1958 – Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club)

– Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club) 1959 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

– Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club) 1960 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

– Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club) 1961 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

– Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club) 1962 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

– Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club) 1963 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club) 1964 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club) 1965 – Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

– Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club) 1966 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club) 1967 – I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club)

– I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club) 1968 – G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club)

– G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club) 1969 – M.Rajab(Nairobi Golf Club)

– M.Rajab(Nairobi Golf Club) 1970 – M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club)

– M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club) 1971 – J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club)

– J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club) 1972 – Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club)

– Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club) 1973 – Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club)

– Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club) 1974 – Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club)

– Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club) 1975 – Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club)

– Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club) 1976 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1977 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1978 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1979 – 1980 – NOT HELD

– NOT HELD 1981 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

– Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club) 1982 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

– Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club) 1983 – Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club) 1984 – John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club) 1985 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1986 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1987 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1988 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1989 – Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club)

– Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club) 1990 – Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club)

– Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club) 1991 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1992 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

– Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club) 1993 – John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club) 1994 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1995 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1996 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1997 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club) 1998 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club) 1999 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club) 2000 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club) 2001 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club) 2002 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club) 2003 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

– Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club) 2004 – David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club)

– David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club) 2005 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

– Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club) 2006 – Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club) 2007 – Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club)

– Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club) 2008 – George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club)

– George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club) 2009 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club) 2010 – Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club)

– Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club) 2011 –Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club)

–Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club) 2012 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club) 2013 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club) 2014 – Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club) 2015 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club) 2016 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club) 2017 – Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club) 2018 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club) 2019 – Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club)

– Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club) 2020 – John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club)

– John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club) 2021 – Joseph Cwinya-ai (Tooro Golf Club)