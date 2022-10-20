Overview: Uganda will be vying for the main trophy as they battle against the hosts Zambia, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Liberia, Ghana, The Gambia, Sierra Leone and Cameroon at the 2022 African Scrabble Championship (ASC)

Uganda Scrabble national team traveled to the Zambian capital city of Lusaka for the 2022 African Scrabble Championship (ASC).

This championship officially gets underway on the 21st October and will run until the 24th of this very month at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre.

Uganda will be vying for the main trophy as they battle against the hosts Zambia, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Liberia, Ghana, The Gambia, Sierra Leone and Cameroon.

The team is already in Lusaka city and ready for the championship to get underway.

President of the Scrabble Association of Uganda (SAU) Nelson Woira Kyagera led the delegation.

Nelson Woira Kyagera, President Scrabble Association Uganda (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kyagera believes the team is ready for the task in thy midst, owing to the preparations had since April 2022.

Team Uganda is ready to compete at the 2022 African Scrabble Championships in Zambia. We have had technical preparations since the East, Central and Southern Africa Scrabble Association [ECASA] championship that was hosted by Uganda in Jinja city. Also, here have been monthly inter-clubs competitions (among the 12 Scrabble clubs in the country) and it was from such events that the final team was picked. Nelson Woira Kyagera, Scrabble Association of Uganda

The players on the Uganda Scrabble team to Lusaka city, Zambia

Chris Ntege traveled as the team captain.

The other players on the team are; Andrew Akwanya, Davis Apuuli, Richard Geria, Edgar Odongkara, Ron Lwebuga and Ivan Ssentongo.

The national qualifiers were held in Jinja city, Mbarara, Kampala and Gulu.

