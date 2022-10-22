Overview: Andrew Ssekibejja tees-off with a three stroke advantage over Michael Tumusiime, five and six strokes off Joseph Cwinya-ai and Godfrey Nsubuga respectively.

Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateurs Open 2022:

Round 1: Wednesday, 19 th October (Completed)

Wednesday, 19 October (Completed) Round 2: Thursday, 20 th October (Completed)

Thursday, 20 October (Completed) Round 3: Friday, 21 st October (Completed)

Friday, 21 October (Completed) Round 4: Saturday, 22nd October

*Venue: Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa, Kigo

Saturday, October 22, 2022 is the fourth and final round of the 82nd Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open championship at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course.

This will mark the final 18 holes as the field of gross players complete the grueling 72 holes action.

Day one leader Andrew Ssekibejja regained his lead during round three as he leads by a margin of three strokes coming to the last round.

Andrew Ssekibejja with an iron. He has regained his lead coming to the final round | Credit: Don Mugabi

Ssekibejja, an artisan golfer at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course opened with a stroke lead on day one, posting 1-under 71, as Entebbe Club’s Michael Tumusiime played level par (72 gross).

He believes that the gallery will push him to finish the job that he started during the first round.

“I love to play for the crowd. They (the supporters) have been supportive since day one. Winning the open will be the only way to handsomely pay back,” Ssekibejja, playing off handicap 4 stated.

He will face a challenging time as he takes on the offensive-minded Tumusiime and an aggressive Joseph Cwinyaai, the defending champion.

Perhaps, Ssekibejja, acknowledges that the local knowledge of the course that has worked and played for the last seven years will be yet another push factor.

“I know this course (Serena, Kigo). This is home. On the final day, it will be different altogether. Of course, the pin positions have since changed and therefore different approaches,” Ssekibejja adds.

Michael Tumusiime putts | Credit: John Batanudde

The pressure group that tees-off at 12:50 PM has Ssekibejja, Tumusiime, Cwinya-ai, and Godfrey Nsubuga.

Ssekibejja tees-off with a three-stroke advantage over Tumusiime, five and six strokes off Cwinya-ai and Nsubuga respectively.

Cwinya-ai posted 3-under 69 during the second round, a tournament’s best score thus far.

Joseph Cwinyaai on day 2 | Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi

It should be observed that Cwinya-ai also has a fighting character and a winner’s mentality to make things happen.

As expected, the gallery will multiply and follow the four golfers hole by hole.

Every shot played (good or bad) will surely be applauded as it matters a lot.

The performance of the different golfers per hole will definitely have an impact on each other with the target for hole-in-one shots, eagles, birdies, and pars at hand.

Godfrey Nsubuga walks on the course | Credit: Don Mugabi

Bogies, double, triple bogies or scratch scores for any of the golfers in the pressure group will spell doom coming to the different holes.

The other element will be the varying calmness levels (temper management) of the golfers in the box.

Normally the most composed, accurate, and lucky golfer wins the day for such epic end games.

Uganda Breweries Limited under the Tusker Malt Lager brand is the main sponsor for the open.

Legend Sadi Onito (R.I.P) is the record winner of the amateurs’ open with 12 titles to his name tag.