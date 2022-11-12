Overview: Uganda Martyrs' Nkozi has now won two University Football League (UFL) titles following the one in 2017 when they overcame MUBS 2-0 at the Nelson Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Pepsi University Football League 2022:

Final : Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi 1-0 St. Lawrence University

: Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi St. Lawrence University Third place play off: MUBS 1 (3) – 1 (4) UCU

In life, special moments are always reserved for special and crucial occasions, often utilized by special personalities.

Sunny Kaija is a special player for Uganda Martyrs’ University, Nkozi.

He pronounced self at the special platform during the final of the 2022 Pepsi University Football League scoring the all-important goal against St Lawrence University before an ecstatic crowd at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Kaija beat St Lawrence University goalkeeper Lawrence Kimera and his side gallantly defended to protect the lead until FUFA Referee George Brown Nkurunziza called it time.

Uganda Martyrs’ University captain and talisman Masuudi Kafumbe (shirt 10) takes on St Lawrence University players

UMU captain Masuudi Kafumbe receives the trophy

The victors have now won two titles following the one in 2017 when they overcame MUBS 2-0 at the Nelson Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

MUBS and Kampala University are the other institutions that have won the title twice.

Sadly, St. Lawrence have now lost two back-to-back University Football League finals having lost the previous final to Uganda Christian University (UCU) in 2019 at Lugogo.

St Lawrence University players pose for a photo after getting their silver medals

UCU players after the third place match

Meanwhile, the early kick off witnessed UCU take third place.

The Mukono based institution recovered from a goal down to force a 1-all stalemate and drive the match into post-match penalties that they won 4-3.

Pepsi marked 10 years of sponsorship for the University Football League (UFL).

Uganda Martyrs University (UMU) players and officials applaud the fans

Referees with the UMU and SLAU captains

UMU XI vs SLAU

Team Line Ups (Shirt Numbers in Brackets)

Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi XI: Saddam Okoboi – GoalKeeper (1), Joseph Kayondo (4), Robert Kitabalwa (16), Henry Tusiime (15), Vincent Masumbuko (12), Valentino Odoi (6), Ivan Agamire (14), Akbal Ssentongo (5), Sunny Kaija (14), Masuudi Kafumbe – Captain (10), Wesley Aguma (11)

Substitutes:

Pius Akena – Goalkeeper (18), Alex Kibirige (2), Raymond Othieno (8), Richard Rwanyaga (7), Titus Wambede (3), Joshua Komoroi (9), Emma Ogwang (17)

Head coach: Eric Kisuze

St Lawrence University XI vs UMU

St. Lawrence University XI: Lawrence Kimera – Goalkeeper (18), David Balondemu (15), Saziri Nkonge (13), Martin Kikambi (14), Herbert Onenerach (2), Blanchar Mulamba (6), Fahad Aniku (7), Michael Kayongo (5), Bruno Bunyaga (11), Michael Abura (16), Umar Kayemba (10)

Substitutes: Jerima Anyama (4), Farouk Ssemukutu (9), Shaban Kayongo (13), John Luyobya (17), Albert Olweny (8), Ashraf Masiga (3), Joram Nsubuga – GoalKeeper (1)

Head coach: Davis Nnono Ssozi

Center Referee: George Brown Nkurunziza