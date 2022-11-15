Overview: Double Olympian Hon. Julius Achon was inducted in World Olympian for life in Tokyo, Japan 2020. He is the only athlete from Africa Inducted into World Olympian for Life as well as the best Humanitarian.

Sports manufacturing gurus NIKE has offered a brand new land cruiser to legislator Hon. Julius Achon, member of parliament for Otuke county in Lira city, Northern Uganda.

The car (black in colour) is registered as UBM 161R.

It comes after Achon was inducted in the World Olympian For Life family.

Double Olympian (1996 and 2000 summer games), Acon hailed the manufacturers for the generosity.

“Thanks to Nike Running Company for the gift of a brand-new Land cruiser. Thank you, Lord, for the blessings you have bestowed on my life. You have provided me with more than I could ever have imagined. You have surrounded me with people who always look out for me.” Hon Achon revealed.

Hon Julius Acon with his car donated by Sports manufacturers, NIKE

“I want to encourage the young people not to lose hope in everything they do” he added.

Born December 12, 1976, Achon was a famed middle-distance runner who specialized in the 1500 metres.

At 12 years, he was abducted by the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebels and held captive for three months but used his quick legs to escape.

His Kristina Acuma Achon was shot four times by the LRA and the niece died mercilessly due to child labour.

Achon, 45, won the 1500m gold at the 1994 World Junior Championships in Lisbon, Portugal.

The following year, he took bronze in the All-Africa Games (1500M) in Harare city, Zimbabwe.

He holds a bachelor’s Degree in science communication from the University of Phoenix, United States of America (USA).

Hon. Julius Achon holding the treasured Black, Yellow and Red Flag. He was officially inducted into the Olympians for Life family during the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan

In 1996, he won the 800m NCAA title, setting a new US college record of 1:44.55.

Later in the year, he ran in the heats of the 1500m at the Atlanta Olympics, serving as captain of the Ugandan Olympic team.

In 2003, John Cook, who coached Achon at George Mason, offered him a post as assistant coach with Alberto Salazar’s Nike Oregon Project, pacing elite runners such as Galen Rupp, who competed at the Beijing Olympics.

He is also the founder of the Achon Uganda Children’s Fund, based in Portland, Oregon.

The fund opened a medical center in Northern Uganda in 2012.

Acon is a member of parliament for Otuke County in Otuke district on a National Resistance Movement (NRM) political party ticket.

He is a member of two sub-committees that is; committee on HIV/AIDS and other related diseases, and a committee on education and sports, the captain of the athletics team for the Parliament of Uganda.

Projects initiated by Hon. Acon include; students’ scholarships, IGA, facilitating SACCO groups, seed distribution, repairing boreholes, organizing sports tournaments and a key supportive partner of the Lango Province football team in the famous FUFA Drum tourney, among others.