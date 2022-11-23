Overview: The second edition of the Armed Forces Motocross Championship will take place on Sunday, 27th November 2022 at the redesigned Busiika race track

Busiika Race Track Entry Fees: 10,000/= (Ordinary), 20,000/= (VIP), 50,000/= (VVIP)

The newly redesigned Busiika racetrack is ready to host the second edition of the armed forces motocross championship that will take center stage on Sunday, 27th November 2022.

On Wednesday, November 23, the final works to polish up the track were being executed at the time the organizers held a media briefing to update the public.

Busiika Racetrack director Barack Orland was joined by the riders’ representative Omar Ali Waziri and other partners including the UPDF deputy spokesperson Colonel Deo Akiiki, Team Chairman secretary general Jackie Namuyombya, former FMU president Dusma Okee, among other sponsors’ representatives.

Organizers of the Armed Forces Appreciation challenge

“We are very happy for the partners who have put their hands together for the good organization. We call upon the public to come in big numbers on Sunday, 27th November 2022” Orland remarked.

We are ready as riders. We have been doing training and ready to represent our country with passion. Omar Ali Waziri, rider

Men were seen filling up the sand at the starting and finishing point of this track designed by Asaf Natan.

The track at Busiika is in its best condition ever. We have added a lot of sand sections with imported sand, and we have tried to make it more level so that the spectators can see from all over the track. We have made the jumps to world standards and the corners have been built very nice. We have a very wide start gate. I think it is a very impressive track and very safe. We took safety as very key; in case a rider goes off the track, he will not fall into a pot-hole or knock a tree or something. We have tried to create more safe zones so that if a rider goes off the track, he can come back and all that taken into consideration” Asaf Natan, architect Busiika race track

L-R: Barack Orland, Col Deo Akiiki and Dusman Okee during the media briefing at Busiika race track

“As team Chairman, we extend our appreciation to the Barack Orland as we laud the men in uniform (UPDF and other sister organizations) for the great work done.”

For the second time since 2019, the Armed Forces Appreciation challenge, a competition that draws over 100 motocross riders from Africa, Europe and the USA will be held at Busiika Race track on Sunday, 27th November 2022.

Stav Orland in action

Different riders from Israel, South Africa, America, Europe, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and elsewhere will all take part.

The event is in place because of a number of partners ranging from the Extreme Adventure Park, Mountain Dew, Stanbic Bank (Felix Pay), Next Media Services, Vision Group, Radio Simba, Stabex International, Dott Services Limited, Bar Aviation, Yamasec and others.