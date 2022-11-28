The stars continue to align themselves for Ronald Lutaaya whose late father was one of the first groundsmen for the Kyambogo Cricket Oval.

As a young boy, he would always be seen running around with his father as he went about his daily business. Growing up at the cricket oval never meant that he would take up cricket immediately, amongst other competing sports he first had a shot at baseball but the opportunity to study only came through cricket and that is why cricket won him over.

This year, he was part of the U-19 team at the 2022 World Cup in West Indies where he scored 64 in the win over Scotland in the plate event as a middle order batter and he has fashioned his style as an aggressive left hand batter.

Lutaaya might have gotten some fortune to earn his senior debut due to the unavailability of Riazat Ali Shah, Fred Achellam and Cyrus Kakuru but he is one for the future, especially in the T20 World that we live in.

Lutaaya will be making his senior debut alongside someone with whom he got a taste of the U-19 World Cup – Cyrus Kakuru – who has been made to wait for his time and an injury to Fred Achellam finally gives him a chance of showing what he can do at the international level. The aggressive young wicketkeeper batter has been in good form in the practice matches and his cleaning hitting abilities should add value to the team.

The side will be without usual campaigners Riazat Ali Shah, Deus Muhumuza and Fred Achellam who all miss out due to injury but Roger Mukasa makes a return since the Global T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

Brian Masaba will lead the team in the four nation tournament that run from December 11-24 in Kigali Rwanda. The African Champions will be coming up against hosts Rwanda, Tanzania and Kenya.

The Team

1. Brian Masaba, 2. Kenneth Waiswa, 3. Simon Ssesazi, 4. Roger Mukasa, 5. Juma Miyagi, 6. Cosmas Kyewuta, 7. Joseph Baguma, 8. Pascal Murungi, 9. Ronald Lutaaya, 10. Cyrus Kakuru, 11. Henry Ssenyondo, 12. Frank Nsubuga, 13. Bilal Hassun, 14. Alpesh Ramjani.