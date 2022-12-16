Overview: Ghenciu Pompiliu Doru, the president of Sportiv Orasensec Retezatul confirmed the move of Lawrence Ndugga and Islam Ssemakula. The two players are represented by player intermediaries Umar Bulega and Bashir Lumala.

Two Uganda footballers Lawrence Ndugga and Islam Ssemakula are destined for professional moves to Romania.

Hateg city based Romanian third division side Sportiv Orasenesc Retezatul is the destination for these two Ugandans.

This comes the successful completion of the binding documentation between the representatives of these two players and Ghenciu Pompiliu Doru, the president of Sportiv Orasensec Retezatul.

Ndugga is an offensive midfielder-cum-forward who is vastly experienced having played for a number of domestic and foreign clubs.

Islam Ssemakula (left) during a limbering session

In Uganda, Ndugga featured for Soltilo Bright Stars, Kira Young and BUL in the Uganda Premier League and lately at Mbarara City in the FUFA Big League.

He also had spells in Cyprus (Mormenekse F.C), Zambia (Nkwanzi F.C), South Africa (Highlands Park Football Club) and Botswana (Shooting Stars and Orapa United),

On the other hand, defender Ssemakula has been playing at Lungujja Galaxy in the Kampala regional league, formerly at Kazo United.

The two players are represented by player intermediaries Umar Bulega and Bashir Lumala.

Bulega and Lumala have been at the helm of negotating moves for players and coaches to different clubs.

Former Vipers left back Abdul-Aziz Kayondo, midfielder Erisa Ssekisambu and Noah Wafula, Javier Martinez, Moses Basena (coaches) among others are come of the examples.