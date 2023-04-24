Overview: Johnson Omollo, president of the Africa Golf Confederation boldly calls upon the respective Governments, private and public sectors to collective lay a brick in the development of this sport.

President of the Africa Golf Confederation (AGC) Johnson Omollo has saluted the special contribution of Royal and Ancient (R&A) towards the deliberate efforts of developing the sport on the continent.

Omollo was addressing golfers and guests at the recently concluded 2023 All Africa Juniors Golf Championship in Uganda (played at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course).

R&A has done a commendable job towards the development of golf on the African continent through the Africa Golf Confederation. Now, it is upon the different country associations and unions alongside their Governments to come up with strategies of how to implement the plans. Johnson Omollo, president Africa Golf Confederation

Johnson Omollo, President Africa Golf Confederation | Credit: David Isabirye

For starters, R&A funds Africa Golf Confederation events and some activities of the different national unions and associations.

They have also established a high performance camp at St Andrews’ in Scotland where a number of great golfers playing in the top tours of Europe and Asia are invited to share skills first hand.

Structures:

Omollo insists that the African countries ought to initiate structures of golf development especially among the young, budding golfers and the seniors.

Africa now has about 1.4 billion people which is a good resource. There is need to have the structures of golf in place particularly among the juniors and seniors. These will ensure continuity at all times as well as growth. Johnson Omollo, President Africa Golf Confederation

Sustainability:

He boldly calls upon the respective Governments, private and public sectors to collective lay a brick in the development of this sport.

The biggest threat for sport (including golf) is sustainability. It is therefore incumbent upon the Governments; public and private sectors join hands together to finance the activities of golf. There is also the need to conserve the golf resource in Africa which are under threat from encroachers. Governments have to come and fully support since this contributes to tourism (foreign and domestic) which is another serious source of revenue to countries. Johnson Omollo, president Africa Golf Confederation

Uganda Junior Golf national team with the boys’ trophy as runners up | Credit: Timothy Okiror

Uganda successfully held the 2023 All Africa Juniors Golf Championship at the picturesque Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course, Kigo in Wakiso district.

South Africa won both the boys and girls’ overall titles.

Uganda’s boys who played second fiddle joined the two South African teams that qualified to the 2023 Toyota Golf World Cup in Tokyo city, Japan come June (20th to 23rd).