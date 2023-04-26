Uganda will face Zambia on Wednesday morning in the placement semifinal of the Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy 2023, having lost by 44-20 to Kenya in the quarterfinal.

Quarterfinal highlights: Kenya 44-20 Uganda

Vice-captain David Awan in the pack and Fredrick Mulindwa in the backline are the two changes made to Uganda’s starting squad.

Uganda Squad for placement semifinal vs Zambia:

Starting: 1 Edison Ariho, 2 Rodney Takan, 3 Sami Lumala, 4 Ethan Mugabi, 5 Bright Mukisa, 6 David Bajjananseko, 7 Shakul Kigozi, 8 Francis Bogere, 9 Stuart Michael Mwayi, 10 Calvin Gizamba, 11 Arnold Jones Ocen, 12 Hashim Kabogoza, 13 Thomas Arthur Opio, 14 Robert Sentongo, 15 Julius Oyuk.

1 Edison Ariho, 2 Rodney Takan, 3 Sami Lumala, 4 Ethan Mugabi, 5 Bright Mukisa, 6 David Bajjananseko, 7 Shakul Kigozi, 8 Francis Bogere, 9 Stuart Michael Mwayi, 10 Calvin Gizamba, 11 Arnold Jones Ocen, 12 Hashim Kabogoza, 13 Thomas Arthur Opio, 14 Robert Sentongo, 15 Julius Oyuk. Substitutes: 16 Moses Mununuzi, 17 Mark Mikaya, 18 Hamidu Simdilana, 19 Edgar Okore, 20 David Awan, 21 Matthew Musasizi, 22 Gift Wokorach, 23 Yusuf Ssali.

Center Hashim Kabogoza has recovered from fever just in time to keep his place at inside center. However, he will have a new partner in the midfield, Arthur Opio, who got a yellow card off the bench on Saturday.

Coach Emmanuel Katuntu and his technical bench have maintained a 5-3 bench split with Boks winger Yusuf Ssali set to earn his first cap.

The match will kick off at 11.30 a.m. at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.