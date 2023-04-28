Overview: The qualified badminton boys’ teams are Kibuli S.S, Kinawa High Kawempe, Gombe S.S, St Michael International, Kawanda S.S, Kisaasi College School, Kakungulu Memorial School, Kings College Buddo, Lubiri SS, St Mary’s College Kisubi, St Michael Ssonde and Namilyango College. Those among the girls are Mbogo High School, Lubiri S.S, Trinity College Nabbingo, Rubaga Girls, Gayaza High School, Mt St. Mary’s College Namagunga, Nabisunsa Girls, Kings College Buddo, Kawanda S.S, St Michael International, Mariam High School and St Michael Ssonde.

The 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association racket games will once again take center stage in Western Uganda (Mbarara) between 7th to 15th May.

Twenty-four schools (12 per gender) will battle for bragging rights at the national games.

This followed successful qualifiers played at Nabisunsa Girls school in mid-April 2023.

The qualified boys’ teams are Kibuli S.S, Kinawa High Kawempe, Gombe S.S, St Michael International, Kawanda S.S, Kisaasi College School, Kakungulu Memorial School, Kings College Buddo, Lubiri SS, St Mary’s College Kisubi, St Michael Ssonde and Namilyango College.

The qualifiers for Badminton during the 2023 USSSA Racket games held at Nabisunsa Girls school | Credit: USSSA

The qualified schools for the girls are Mbogo High School, Lubiri S.S, Trinity College Nabbingo, Rubaga Girls, Gayaza High School, Mt St. Mary’s College Namagunga, Nabisunsa Girls, Kings College Buddo, Kawanda S.S, St Michael International, Mariam High School and St Michael Ssonde.

An umpire on duty during the 2023 USSSA Badminton qualifiers | Credit: USSSA

Badminton qualifiers of the 2022 USSSA Racket games at Nabisunsa Girls school | Credit: USSSA

Tennis:

Eighteen schools (10 boys and 8 girls) will play at the nationals in tennis sport.

Ntare School (149) was followed by Namilyango College (144), St Mary’s College Kisubi (138), Mengo S.S (133), Kings College Buddo (133), Kibuli (111), Busoga College Mwiri (110), Kololo S.S (44), Kigezi High School (39) and Bombo Army (31) qualified among the boys.

For the girls, Nabisunsa Girls School led the teams with 176 points.

In second place was Mt St. Mary’s Namagunga (155). Mary Hill School was third with 140 points.

Mengo S.S finished fourth with 138 points, Kibuli S.S came fifth with 121 points, Kings College Buddo was 6th (96 points), Gayaza High School (94 points) and Old Kampala S.S finished 8th on 20 points.

Table Tennis:

Sixteen schools (eight per gender) qualified for Table Tennis nationals.

The qualified teams for the boys are Kibuli S.S, Namilyango College, St Michael International, Mbogo Mixed, St Andrew’s College Ssanda, Caltec Academy, Kawanda Secondary School and Mbogo College.

Girls T.T:

Mbogo Mixed, Nabisunsa Girls, Mbogo High, Seeta High Mukono, Mbogo College, Kibuli S.S, Kawanda S.S and St Michael International all qualified.

The Fresh Dairy Racket and Bat games alongside Hockey and Girls’ football will be played in Mbarara city (Mbarara High School and Ntare school as the host schools) between May 6th to 15th, 2023.