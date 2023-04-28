Overview: In total, 10 boys’ teams and 8 girls’ tennis teams will play at the nationals that will be held in Mbarara city (6th to 15th May 2023).

The Fresh Dairy Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) Racket & Bat games for the entire country will be held in Mbarara city between 6th to 15th May 2023.

This followed successful qualifiers played at Nabisunsa Girls school.

Tennis:

The sport of Tennis witnessed Ntare School (boys) and Nabisunsa (Girls) topple the qualifiers with 149 points and 176 points respectively.

Nabisunsa Girls Tennis team | Credit: USSSA

Ntare School (149) was followed by Namilyango College (144), St Mary’s College Kisubi (138), Mengo S.S (133), Kings College Buddo (133), Kibuli (111), Busoga College Mwiri (110), Kololo S.S (44), Kigezi High School (39) and Bombo Army (31).

Ntare School’s squad had the likes of Rwandal Rugaba, Mathew Barigye, Isiah Nuwekweri, Favour Busingye and Enock Ahumuza.

Some of Namilyango College’s players were Alvin Mubiru Bbuye, Yakob Taremwa and Victor Kimbugwe.

Kings College Buddo boys Tennis team | Credit: USSSA

St Mary’s College Kisubi boys’ team had Ethan Jasaza, Emmanuel Mbaasa and Kelvin Ahimisibwe, among others.

For the girls, Nabisunsa Girls School was top performer with 176 points.

Nabisunsa was spurred by Rahib Nabukenya, Kathy Yatuha, Angel Muduwa, among others.

In second place was Mt St. Mary’s Namagunga (155) led by Petra Ninsiima, Claire Nalubulwa, Dennise Nabaggala and Deogloria Virtue Ejanga, among others.

Mt St Mary’s Namagunga Tennis team | Credit: USSSA

Mary Hill School was third with 140 points courtesy of brave displays from Rita Mary Natukunda, Eugina Aizire and Grace Angela.

Mengo S.S finished fourth with 138 points with star players Madrine Namugerwa and Nabirye.

Kibuli S.S came fifth with 121 points thanks to performances from Winnie Birungi and Eseza Muwanguzi.

Kings College Buddo was 6th (96 points), Gayaza High School (94 points) and Old Kampala S.S finished 8th on 20 points.

In total, 10 boys’ teams and 8 girls’ teams will play at the nationals.

Kings College Buddo Girls Tennis team | Credit: USSSA

A female Tennis player in action during the USSSA Racket games | Credi: Kawowo Sports

Badminton:

Twenty-four schools (12 per gender) in Badminton qualified to the national finals.

The qualified boys’ teams are Kibuli S.S, Kinawa High Kawempe, Gombe S.S, St Michael International, Kawanda S.S, Kisaasi College School, Kakungulu Memorial School, Kings College Buddo, Lubiri SS, St Mary’s College Kisubi, St Michael Ssonde and Namilyango College.

The qualified schools for the girls are Mbogo High School, Lubiri S.S, Trinity College Nabbingo, Rubaga Girls, Gayaza High School, Mt St. Mary’s College Namagunga, Nabisunsa Girls, Kings College Buddo, Kawanda S.S, St Michael International, Mariam High School and St Michael Ssonde.

Table Tennis:

Twenty-four Table Tennis teams (12 per gender) qualified for the nationals.

The boys’ teams that qualified for the nationals are; Kibuli S.S, Namilyango College, St Michael International, Mbogo Mixed, St Andrew’s College Ssanda, Caltec Academy, Kawanda Secondary School and Mbogo College.

Girls T.T:

Mbogo Mixed, Nabisunsa Girls, Mbogo High, Seeta High Mukono, Mbogo College, Kibuli S.S, Kawanda S.S and St Michael International (Group D) all qualified.

The Fresh Dairy Racket and Bat games alongside Hockey and Girls’ football will be played in Mbarara city (Mbarara High School and Ntare school as the host schools) between May 6th to 12th, 2023.