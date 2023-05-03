With just over three weeks left of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League season, there are still four teams scrapping for safety although mathematically, over seven are unsafe.

There are only six points separating Blacks Power who occupy the second relegation slot and UPDF who sit 12th with the former having played one game less.

How its stands at the bottom

Onduparaka look relegation bound but twelve points to play for, they still have a chance if they win all their remaining games.

Fortunately, they have two of fellow candidates in Blacks Power and UPDF among their four remaining games.

Here is how they stand and their remaining fixtures

UPDF [12th, 25pts]

The army side have been one of the most improved teams in the second round

Remaining Fixtures: 12th May: URA (a), 16th May: Villa (h), 19th May: Gaddafi (a), 27th May: Onduparaka (h)

Busoga United [13th, 23pts]

Remaining Fixtures: 3rd May: Bright Stars (a), 12th May: Wakiso Giants (h), 16th May: Arua Hill (a), 20th May: KCCA (h), 27th May: Vipers (a)

Blacks Power [14th, 19pts]

Remaining Fixtures: 3rd May: URA (h), 9th May: SC Villa (a), 16th May: Gaddafi (h), 20th May: Onduparaka (a), 27th May: Express FC (h)

Onduparaka [15th, 15pts]

Remaining Fixtures: 12th May; Vipers (h), 16th May: Maroons (a), 20th May: Blacks Power (h), 27th May UPDF (a)