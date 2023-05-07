Overview: Brig. Flavia Byekwaso also assured of Government’s promise for Ug.shs 968M towards the preparations of the Uganda Netball national team (She Cranes) for the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town City, South Africa.

A state-of-art sprung floor amenity has a shock-dampening elastomer pad (put at predetermined intervals), three layers of stringers, a flooring grade plywood and a top layer of Harlequin approved solid hardwood surface.

This is the surface that is globally acceptable by the World Netball governing body among other internationally recognized indoor sports and physical associations.

The sprung board surface facility was one of the conditions set by the Africa Netball body for Uganda to host the 2023 Africa Netball Cup and the first men’s netball championship this November 2023.

Henceforth, the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) embarked on means of having such facilities in place.

After successful meetings with the National Council of Sports (NCS), the Government has assured UNF of at least three sprung floor surface facilities.

The news was revealed by Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso, the Acting president of Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) on Sunday, May 7, 2023 during a press conference also graced by the visiting official from World Netball, Joan Smith.

“Government has assured Uganda Netball Federation of at least three sprung board surface facilities as we look forward hosting international events and further improve our players’ for international competitions. We thank the minister of state for sports Hon. Ogwang and NCS for the successful meetings held so far” Brig. Byekwaso noted.

Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso, the Acting president Uganda Netball Federation addressing the media

The UPDF official who is in office for a period of three months pending investigations into the activities of president Sarah Babirye Kityo assured that all is smoothly progressing within the federation.

She also assured of Government’s promise for Ug.shs 968M towards the preparations of the Uganda Netball national team (She Cranes) for the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town City, South Africa.

“The Government has assured us of all the finances as the She Cranes prepares for the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa. Our team has already started the training sessions (non-residential) and will only break off for the East Africa clubs’ championships in Nairobi, Kenya before resuming on 23rd May 2023. All is well within the federation contrary to reports and public perception” She added.

Newly crowned Uganda Netball Super league players sitted on the TLC floor at Kamwokya, Kampala

For starters, the Government of Uganda has several options to make Sprung board surface facilities at the MTN Indoor Arena – Lugogo, Makerere University Indoor Court, TLC Kamwokya and other facilities that can be put up.

Meanwhile, World Netball official Joan Smith concluded a three-day official visit in Uganda where she had traveled to ascertain the level of readiness for the She Cranes ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup.

Joan Smith, a World Netball official addressing the media in Kampala city, Uganda

A regional development netball official for Africa, Smith productive high profile meetings with officials from the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC), Commonwealth Association of Uganda (CWAU), National Council of Sports (NCS) as well as the ministry of Education and Sports.

All these meetings were intended to make the sport of netball a better one in Uganda.