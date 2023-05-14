Overview: With tempers flaring and the game blowing up in the third period, Buddo was way above with 21-11 score; further stretching the margin 56-41 to win the game. Towering big man Kok Makur, Martin Saa Sita, Jamal Ally, James Obrack, Patrick Valerie, Luck Biluge and Vinny Kabongo were outstanding.

2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games (Basketball):

Boys Final (Monday, May 15):

Buddo S.S Vs Elite High School, Bwebajja – Mbarara High School courts (9 AM)

Third place:

Mbogo Mixed Vs Bethel Convenant College – Mbarara High School courts (8 AM)

Buddo Secondary School will lock-horns against Elite High School, Bwebajja during the boys’ final of the 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School games in Mbarara city, Western Uganda on Monday, May 15.

The confirmation followed successful completion of the semi-finals on Sunday evening.

Buddo S.S defeated Bethel Covenant College 56-41 during the first of the two semi-finals at Mbarara High School courts.

The physical and well contested duel ended 13-all in the opening period.

Buddo led the second period 16-11 to make it 29-24 by the half way mark.

In the third period, it was all even 6 points apiece as Buddo maintained the lead 35-30.

With tempers flaring and the game blowing up in the third period, Buddo was way above with 21-11 score; further stretching the margin 56-41 to win the game.

Buddo S.S’ towering, big man Kok Makur, Martin Saa Sita, Jamal Ally, James Obrack, Patrick Valerie, Luck Biluge and Vinny Kabongo were outstanding.

Buddo’s Martin Saa Sita (middle) with a throw

Bethel Covenant College’s brave show was courtesy of superb display from Ring Godson, Santino Agek, John Majok, Aluma and Thon Chol.

Against Buddo, Elite High School will be expected to produce their A-game to win the contest.

Elite High School players as Deng Garang, Samuel Ola, Ring Dhel, George Sorozigi, Jordan Kintu, Paul Kiir, Bolaawad Cher, King Babingwa, Deng Aguen and others are all expected to live to the billing.

“We shall approach the game tactically. We need this trophy” John Omondi, Buddo S.S head coach revealed.

Before the final at 9 AM, there will be the third place play-off match between Bethel Covenant College and Mbogo Mixed school at Mbarara High School (8 AM).

Meanwhile, the girls’ final will be between St Noa Girls Schools and St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende at Ntare school courts (9 AM).

Prior to the girl’s final, there will be a third place match to determine who settles for bronze between Buddo and Nabisunsa Girls school.

Semi-finals:

Buddo S.S 56-41 Bethel Covenant College

Bethel Covenant College Elite High School Bwebajja 51-41 Mbogo Mixed School

Quarter final results:

Buddo S.S 51-22 Aga Khan International School

Aga Khan International School Bethel Covenant College 50-45 Kibuli S.S

Kibuli S.S Mbogo Mixed School 46-37 Hope Secondary School Nakirebe

Hope Secondary School Nakirebe Elite High School 52-44 Janan Secondary School