2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games:

Finals (Team Events) – Monday, 15th May:

Boys: Kibuli S.S Vs St Andrew’s College Ssanda

Girls: Kibuli S.S Vs Mbogo College

*At Ntare School Main Hall

Kibuli Secondary School qualified both their Table Tennis teams (boys and girls) in the team event for the finals at the 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School games in Mbarara city.

The boys’ team will face St Andrew’s College Ssanda and their girls’ side takes on Mbogo College at the Ntare school main hall.

Kibuli SS boys’ team led by Phillip Napokoli defeated Mbogo Mixed in the semi-final 3-0.

“We are set for the final. It has been a long right from school where we had team training sessions. I thank the school management, our coaches and fellow players for the courage” Napokoli noted.

Table Tennis action at Ntare main hall

St Andrew’s College Ssanda beat Kawanda S.S 3-1 in the other semi-final.

In the girls’ semi-finals, Kibuli S.S team that has two players who represented at the Commonwealth games in Birmingham (2022) Jemimah Nakawal and Parvin Nangonzi overcame Mbogo High 3-1.

Mbogo College edged Mbogo Mixed 3-2 in a closely contested duel.

The top three schools per gender are assured of slots at the 2023 East African Games in Huye city, Rwanda come August.

Singles:

Kibuli S.S is already assured of gold in the boys’ singles after Phillip Napokoli qualified for the final and will face Samuel Ankunda Mbabazi.

Napokoli beat Ubuntu School’s Shafik Batanda 3-1in one of the semi-final duels.

The game set scores read 11-9, 9-11, 11-5 and 11-9.

The other semi-final between Tendo Kasoma (Mbogo Mixed) and Mbabazi ended 3-0 in favour of the latter (6-11, 5-11, 6-11).

In the girls’ single final, Halima Astoolo of Mbogo College will smash up against Jemimah Nakawala of Kibuli S.S.

Astolo had eliminated Shakira Jalia 3-0 (10-12, 11-6 and 11-6).

Nakawala on the other hand got the better of Mbogo Mixed’s Lydia Nansala 3-0 (11-8, 11-7 and 11-7).

The official closing ceremony will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Besides Table Tennis, these games have also had Tennis, Badminton, Rugby 15’s, Hockey and Girls’ football.

Table Tennis action during the 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games at Ntare Main hall

Finals (Singles) – Monday, 15th May:

Girls : Halima Astolo (Mbogo College) Vs Jemimah Nakawala (Kibuli S.S)

Boys: Phillip Napokoli (Kibuli S.S) Vs Samuel Mbabazi (Kibuli S.S)

Singles Results:

Girls:

Quarters finals:

Evera Asingwire 0-3 Jalia Shakira [8-11, 2-11, 7-11]

Halima Astoolo 3-0 Patricia Nabwire [11-5, 11-6, 11-5]

Shanitah Namaala 0-3 Jemimah Nakawala [8-11, 7-11, 7-11]

Lydia Nandala 3-0 Cibia Kyakunzire [11-8, 11-5, 11-7]

Semi-finals:

Shakira Jalia 0-3 Halima Astoolo [10-12, 6-11, 6-11]

Jemimah Nakawala 3-0 Lydia Nandala [11-8, 11-7, 117]

Boys:

Quarter-finals:

Ben Okia (Mbogo Mixed) 0-3 Philip Napokoli (Kibuli S.S)

[5-11, 7-11, 9-11]

Max Wenka (Mbogo College) 0-3 Shafik Batanda (Ubuntu S.S)

[3-11, 10-12, 7-11]

Tendo Kasoma (Mbogo Mixed) 3-0 Lawrence Ayella (Kawanda S.S)

Lawrence Ayella (Kawanda S.S) Juma Wabugoya (St. Andrews Ssanda) 1-3 Samuel Mbabazi (Kibuli S.S)

[9-11, 11-9, 5-11, 9-11]

Semi-finals:

Philip Napokoli (Kibuli S.S) 3-1 Shafik Batanda [11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9]

Tendo Kasoma (Mbogo Mixed) 0-3 Samuel Mbabazi [6-11, 5-11, 6-11]