Overview: Table Tennis at the 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games in Mbarara city had the singles and team events.

2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games:

Finals (Singles) – Monday, 15th May:

Girls : Halima Astolo (Mbogo College) Vs Jemimah Nakawala (Kibuli S.S)

Boys: Phillip Napokoli (Kibuli S.S) Vs Samuel Mbabazi (Kibuli S.S)

*At Ntare School main hall

The final for the girls’ singles (Table Tennis) at the on-going 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games in Mbarara will be between Mbogo College and Kibuli S.S.

Mbogo College’s Halima Astolo faces Jemimah Nakawala of Kibuli S.S in a cracker of sorts during the girls’ final that will be played on Monday, 15th May 2023 at Ntare school main hall.

Halima Astoolo

Astolo had eliminated Shakira Jalia 3-0 (10-12, 11-6 and 11-6).

Nakawala on the other hand got the better of Mbogo Mixed’s Lydia Nansala 3-0 (11-8, 11-7 and 11-7).

Jemimah Nakawala with her Table Tennis Bat (Credit: David Isabirye)

Meanwhile, Kibuli Secondary School is already assured of a one-two finish in the boys’ singles.

Philip Napokoli (Kibuli S.S) beat Ubuntu School’s Shafik Batanda 3-1in one of the semi-final duels.

The game set scores read 11-9, 9-11, 11-5 and 11-9.

The other semi-final between Tendo Kasoma (Mbogo Mixed) and Samuel Mbabazi ended 3-0 in favour of the latter (6-11, 5-11, 6-11).

Team events:

The teams’ events have reached the semi-final stage with Mbogo Mixed taking on Mbogo College in one of the girls’ duels.

The other semi-final is between Kibuli S.S and Mbogo High School.

For boys, team Kibuli will lock horns against Mbogo Mixed as Kawanda S.S will entertain St Andrews.

The top three schools per gender are assured of slots at the 2023 East African Games in Huye city, Rwanda come August.

Singles Results:

Girls:

Quarters finals:

Evera Asingwire 0-3 Jalia Shakira [8-11, 2-11, 7-11]

Halima Astoolo 3-0 Patricia Nabwire [11-5, 11-6, 11-5]

Shanitah Namaala 0-3 Jemimah Nakawala [8-11, 7-11, 7-11]

Lydia Nandala 3-0 Cibia Kyakunzire [11-8, 11-5, 11-7]

Semi-finals:

Shakira Jalia 0-3 Halima Astoolo [10-12, 6-11, 6-11]

Jemimah Nakawala 3-0 Lydia Nandala [11-8, 11-7, 117]

Boys:

Quarter-finals:

Ben Okia (Mbogo Mixed) 0-3 Philip Napokoli (Kibuli S.S)

[5-11, 7-11, 9-11]

Max Wenka (Mbogo College) 0-3 Shafik Batanda (Ubuntu S.S)

[3-11, 10-12, 7-11]

Tendo Kasoma (Mbogo Mixed) 3-0 Lawrence Ayella (Kawanda S.S)

Lawrence Ayella (Kawanda S.S) Juma Wabugoya (St. Andrews Ssanda) 1-3 Samuel Mbabazi (Kibuli S.S)

[9-11, 11-9, 5-11, 9-11]

Semi-finals:

Philip Napokoli (Kibuli S.S) 3-1 Shafik Batanda [11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9]

Tendo Kasoma (Mbogo Mixed) 0-3 Samuel Mbabazi [6-11, 5-11, 6-11]