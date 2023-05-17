Overview: All the four quarter final matches will be played on Thursday, 18th May 2023 at the Nyakasura 1 playground, kicking off at 9 AM.

2023 USSSA Football (Boys):

Quarter finals (Thursday, 18th May):

St Henry’s College Kitovu Vs West Ville High School (9 AM)

Buddo S.S Vs Royal Giant High School Mityana (11 AM)

St Mary’s Boarding S.S Kitende Vs Standard High Zzana (1 PM)

Amus College School Vs Kibuli S.S (3 PM)

*All games at Nyakasura 1 playground

Finally! The boys have been sieved from the men at the ongoing Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) boys football championship in Fort Portal tourism city.

The round of 16 teams stage was played on Wednesday at two different venues (Canon Apollo CORE PTC and Kichwamba technical college) with 8 schools qualifying for the quarter finals.

All the four quarter final matches will be played on Thursday, 18th May 2023 at the Nyakasura 1 playground, kicking off at 9 AM.

The highlight of these four matches is the Wakiso district affair between St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende and Standard High Zzana at 1 PM.

Both schools are found along the same road (Kampala – Entebbe Highway) and there is stiff rivalry every time they face off.

At the quarter final stage, Kitende smiled past Bishop Negri College 6-0 in a completely one-sided duel at Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground.

The goals arrived from six different players; Habib Oloya, Hakim Mutebi, Fred Muwanguzi, Abdulnoor Nsereko, Olimi Nyarwa and Sam Lukooye.

Standard High School Zzana player being tackled Credit: George Katongole

St Mary’s Kitende forward Habib Oloya dribbles the ball. His pace and strength will trouble Standard High School Zzana | Credit: David Isabirye

On the other hand, Standard High School Zzana needed a 5-4 post match penalty victory to stroll past Kawempe Muslim S.S after normal time had ended goal-less at the Kichwamba II playground.

Abel Male, head coach at St Mary’s Kitende is optimistic of progress to the semi-finals.

“This is a do-or-die affair. It is a winner takes it all match. Therefore, we expect to deliver to the best of our expectations with the tactician plan, match approach strategy and avoid as many mistakes as possible” Male who is deputized by Joackim Mukungu revealed.

Ronald Eletu Komakech (with a cap), an assistant coach at St Henry’s College Kitovu talks to one of his players. They face home side West Ville High School in the early kick off | Credit: David Isabirye

Other quarter final matches:

The early kick off at 9 AM will witness Masaka based St Henry’s College Kitovu against the only remaining “home school” West Ville High School.

This will be followed by Buddo S.S against Royal Giant High School Mityana at 11 AM.

The final quarter final game will happen at 3 PM between Bukedea based Amus College School and the tournament recorders Kibuli Secondary School.

All the matches will take place at Nyakasura 1 playground with a big crowd expected to throng the facility to watch the games.

Amus College players recieve half time pep talk from coaches. They face Kibuli S.S in the quarter finals | Credit: David Isabirye

Round of 16 Results:

Kibuli S.S 4-1 Nkoma S.S

Nkoma S.S Amus College School 2-1 Mukono Kings

Mukono Kings St Mary’s Kitende 6-0 Bishop Negri College

Bishop Negri College Standard High School Zzana 0 (5) – 0 (4 ) Kawempe Muslim S.S

) Kawempe Muslim S.S Buddo S.S 3-0 Kigumba Royal College

Kigumba Royal College Jinja Progressive Academy 1 (2) – 1 (4) Royal Giant High School

Royal Giant High School St Henry’s College Kitovu 4-1 London College Nansana

London College Nansana West Ville High School 0 (5) – 0 (4) St Joseph College Layibi

Buddo S.S star player Jimmyy Kalema shoots for glory at Kichwamba Technical playground. Buddo S.S takes on Royal Giant High School at the quarter final level