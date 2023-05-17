Overview:
Finally! The boys have been sieved from the men at the ongoing Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) boys football championship in Fort Portal tourism city.
The round of 16 teams stage was played on Wednesday at two different venues (Canon Apollo CORE PTC and Kichwamba technical college) with 8 schools qualifying for the quarter finals.
All the four quarter final matches will be played on Thursday, 18th May 2023 at the Nyakasura 1 playground, kicking off at 9 AM.
The highlight of these four matches is the Wakiso district affair between St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende and Standard High Zzana at 1 PM.
Both schools are found along the same road (Kampala – Entebbe Highway) and there is stiff rivalry every time they face off.
At the quarter final stage, Kitende smiled past Bishop Negri College 6-0 in a completely one-sided duel at Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground.
The goals arrived from six different players; Habib Oloya, Hakim Mutebi, Fred Muwanguzi, Abdulnoor Nsereko, Olimi Nyarwa and Sam Lukooye.
On the other hand, Standard High School Zzana needed a 5-4 post match penalty victory to stroll past Kawempe Muslim S.S after normal time had ended goal-less at the Kichwamba II playground.
Abel Male, head coach at St Mary’s Kitende is optimistic of progress to the semi-finals.
“This is a do-or-die affair. It is a winner takes it all match. Therefore, we expect to deliver to the best of our expectations with the tactician plan, match approach strategy and avoid as many mistakes as possible” Male who is deputized by Joackim Mukungu revealed.
Other quarter final matches:
The early kick off at 9 AM will witness Masaka based St Henry’s College Kitovu against the only remaining “home school” West Ville High School.
This will be followed by Buddo S.S against Royal Giant High School Mityana at 11 AM.
The final quarter final game will happen at 3 PM between Bukedea based Amus College School and the tournament recorders Kibuli Secondary School.
All the matches will take place at Nyakasura 1 playground with a big crowd expected to throng the facility to watch the games.
Round of 16 Results:
- Kibuli S.S 4-1 Nkoma S.S
- Amus College School 2-1 Mukono Kings
- St Mary’s Kitende 6-0 Bishop Negri College
- Standard High School Zzana 0 (5) – 0 (4) Kawempe Muslim S.S
- Buddo S.S 3-0 Kigumba Royal College
- Jinja Progressive Academy 1 (2) – 1 (4) Royal Giant High School
- St Henry’s College Kitovu 4-1 London College Nansana
- West Ville High School 0 (5) – 0 (4) St Joseph College Layibi