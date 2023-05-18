Overview: The contest between Buddo S.S and Royal Giant High School is expected to be physical in nature given the nature of both sides.

2023 USSSA Football (Boys):

Quarter finals (Thursday, 18th May):

St Henry’s College Kitovu Vs West Ville High School (9 AM)

Buddo S.S Vs Royal Giant High School Mityana (11 AM)

St Mary’s Boarding S.S Kitende Vs Standard High Zzana (1 PM)

Amus College School Vs Kibuli S.S (3 PM)

*All games at Nyakasura 1 playground

As Buddo Secondary School takes on Royal Giant High School Mityana in the quarter final of the 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) boys football championship in Fort Portal tourism city, at stake will be a treasured slot in the semi-finals.

These two schools kick off at 11 AM, moments after St Henry’s College Kitovu and West Ville High School duel at 9 AM.

Buddo S.S, winners of this tournament in 2009 have an organized technical docket with Simon Peter Mugerwa and Hamzah Lutalo.

“The plan is to kill off the game early and settle into the game so fast. We respect our opponents but we shall fight for the semi-final slot at hand” Mugerwa remarked.

They also have quite a number of tried and tested players as goalkeeper Ismail Yiga, Jimmy Kalema, Denis Kisiriko and others.

Against Royal Giant High School, they face a committed and hardworking team that has goalkeeper Shamran Kamya (of Soltilo Bright Stars), Elvis Ssekajugo and captain Isa Bugembe, three important players who can inspire any given team.

Isa Bugembe celebrates a goal for Royal Giant High School. He is their team captain

Royal Giant High School Mityana is coached by Frank Mulindwa, another youth coach known for assembling passionate and enthusiastic teams.

The contest is expected to be physical in nature given the nature of both sides.

Jimmy Kalema celebrates with a teammate after scoring | Credit: David Isabirye

Other quarter final matches:

The early kick off will be between West Ville High School and St Henry’s College Kitovu at 9 AM.

The highlight of these four matches is the Wakiso district affair between St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende and Standard High Zzana at 1 PM.

The final quarter final game will happen at 3 PM between Bukedea based Amus College School and the tournament recorders Kibuli Secondary School.

Round of 16 Results:

Kibuli S.S 4-1 Nkoma S.S

Nkoma S.S Amus College School 2-1 Mukono Kings

Mukono Kings St Mary’s Kitende 6-0 Bishop Negri College

Bishop Negri College Standard High School Zzana 0 (5) – 0 (4 ) Kawempe Muslim S.S

) Kawempe Muslim S.S Buddo S.S 3-0 Kigumba Royal College

Kigumba Royal College Jinja Progressive Academy 1 (2) – 1 (4) Royal Giant High School

Royal Giant High School St Henry’s College Kitovu 4-1 London College Nansana

London College Nansana West Ville High School 0 (5) – 0 (4) St Joseph College Layibi