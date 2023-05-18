2023 USSSA Football (Boys):

Quarter finals (Thursday, 18th May):

Buddo S.S 0-1 Royal Giant High School Mityana

Royal Giant High School Mityana St Henry’s College Kitovu 1-0 West Ville High School

West Ville High School St Mary’s Boarding S.S Kitende Vs Standard High Zzana (1 PM)

Amus College School Vs Kibuli S.S (3 PM)

Mityana based Royal Giant High School will play at their first ever semi-finals of the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) boys football championship.

This followed a hard-fought 1-0 win over pre-tournament favouries Buddo S.S 1-0 at the Nyakasura school playground 1 in Fort Portal tourism city on Thursday, May 18.

Annest Akunda was the hero with a goal inside the opening 60 seconds of the game.

Akunda’s goal is arguably the fastest in this tournament thus far.

It then necessitated solid defending from the gallant Royal Giant High School team with goalkeeper Shamulan Kamya, a licensed player at Soltilo Bright Stars taming several chances from Buddo S.S.

Royal Giant High School Team

Buddo S.S’ Jimmy Kalema was denied from close range in one of the second half opportunities for Simon Peter Mugerwa’s coached side.

Royal Giant High School contained the pressure thanks to the creativity of attacker Elvis Ssekajugo and skipper Isa Bugembe.

The final whistle was greeted by wild celebrations from the Buddo players and officials including the school director Benon Ntambi, joined by majority of the fans at the playground.

“We planned for a killer in the opening minutes and it worked. I thanked all the players who worked gallantly throughout the game” Frank Mulindwa, head coach of Royal Giant High School noted.

Royal Giant High School applaud the fans after eliminating Buddo S.S

Benon-Ntambi, Director Royal Giant High School

“We have made history as the first school from Mityana district and Mpigi zone to qualify for the East African champions. It has been a deliberate effort of planning and teamwork.” an over joyed Ntambi revealed.

Royal Giant High School joins St Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK).

SHACK defeated Rwenzori region representatives West Ville High School 1-0 during the first quarter final played at Nyakasura 1 playground.

Jonathan Kyalema was the hero for SHACK with a goal barely five minutes to the end of the game.

Other quarter final matches:

The third quarter final is the Wakiso derby between St Mary’s Kitende and Standard High School, Zzana.

The final quarter final game will happen at 3 PM between Bukedea based Amus College School and the tournament recorders Kibuli Secondary School.

St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende is the reigning champion.

Round of 16 Results:

Kibuli S.S 4-1 Nkoma S.S

Nkoma S.S Amus College School 2-1 Mukono Kings

Mukono Kings St Mary’s Kitende 6-0 Bishop Negri College

Bishop Negri College Standard High School Zzana 0 (5) – 0 (4 ) Kawempe Muslim S.S

) Kawempe Muslim S.S Buddo S.S 3-0 Kigumba Royal College

Kigumba Royal College Jinja Progressive Academy 1 (2) – 1 (4) Royal Giant High School

Royal Giant High School St Henry’s College Kitovu 4-1 London College Nansana

London College Nansana West Ville High School 0 (5) – 0 (4) St Joseph College Layibi