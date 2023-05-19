Overview: Fans at Nyakasura playground will await eagerly these two mouthwatering semi-final games ahead of Saturday’s grand finale.

2023 USSSA Football (Boys):

Semi-finals (Friday, May 19):

St Henry’s College Kitovu Vs Royal Giant High School Mityana (9 AM)

St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende Vs Amus College School (2 PM)

*Both games at Nyakasura 1 playground

The 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools’ Sports Association (USSSA) boys’ football championship lured as many as over 1000 schools from across different parts of the country.

These were engaged in district, regional and zonal championship to select the cream who qualified to the nationals hosted by Nyakasura school in Fort Portal tourism city, Western Uganda.

At the nationals, there were 64 schools pooled in 8 groups as they played grueling matches before the knock out round (round of 16).

As we speak, there are four schools which remain in this competition ahead of the semi-finals slated for Friday, May 19, 2023 at Nyakasura 1 playground.

St Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK)

Semi-final menu:

Masaka based St Henry’s College Kitovu will face Mityana’s Royal Giant High School during the first semi-final duel at 11 AM.

SHACK under head coach Fred Kasekende had eliminated Fort Portal’s West Ville High School 1-0 in the competitive quarter final duel.

Jonathan Kyalema was the goal scorer for SHACK.

Led by Frank Mulindwa, Royal Giant High School Mityana beat 2009 champions Buddo S.S 1-0 in the second quarter final to progress for the semi-finals.

Annest Ankunda’s first minute goal inspired Royal Giant High School, Mityana to such a memorable victory.

Royal Giant High School Team that played Buddo S.S

St Mary’s SS Kitende

The second semi-final will be between St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende from Wakiso district against Bukedea district’s Amus College School at 2 PM.

For starters, Kitende has won 10 titles nationally and needed a smart 2-1 won over rivals Standard High Zzana during the third quarter final to qualify for the semi-finals.

Forward Habib Oloya and defender Ronald Madoi scored for St Mary’s Kitende.

Hamzah Ntangunzire got the consolation for Standard High School, Zzana, arguably the best passers of the ball at the championship.

Amus College School’s Denis Ssemujju, one of the talismen for the team | Credit: David Isabirye

Amus College School shocked record winners Kibuli S.S 3-1 in the final quarter final to set up a date against Kitende.

Bran Toto Majubu, lethal forward Allan Oyirwoth and John Brian Otim scored for Amus College School.

Davis Busuluuwa got the consolation for Kibuli Secondary School.

Daniel Male and Joackim Mukungu are handling Kitende with veteran Edward Golola (technical director).

“We shall not take any chances. We have been handling a game at a time and this is the time to prove our strength. There is no short cut” Male told Kawowo Sports.

Amus College has a collection of coaches with vastly experienced Nimrod Kintu, Richard Malinga, Jovan Magino, Frank Anyau and Moses Ssekasana all chipping in at one stage or another.

“The players have the mental strength to face Kitende. We eye the trophy at this stage” Kintu spoke of his team’s ambitions.

Fans at Nyakasura playground will await eagerly these two mouth watering games ahead of Saturday’s grand finale.

The match officials are also expected to produce their A-performance to grant the championship a befitting epic climax.

The match officials walk for rest at half time during a 2023 USSSA football game. They are expected to be fully alert for the semifinals

Quarter final Results:

Amus College School 3-1 Kibuli S.S

Kibuli S.S St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende 2-1 Standard High Zzana

Standard High Zzana St Henry’s College Kitovu 1-0 West Ville High School

West Ville High School Buddo S.S 0-1 Royal Giant High School Mityana

Round of 16 Results:

Kibuli S.S 4-1 Nkoma S.S

Nkoma S.S Amus College School 2-1 Mukono Kings

Mukono Kings St Mary’s Kitende 6-0 Bishop Negri College

Bishop Negri College Standard High School Zzana 0 (5) – 0 (4 ) Kawempe Muslim S.S

) Kawempe Muslim S.S Buddo S.S 3-0 Kigumba Royal College

Kigumba Royal College Jinja Progressive Academy 1 (2) – 1 (4) Royal Giant High School

Royal Giant High School St Henry’s College Kitovu 4-1 London College Nansana

London College Nansana West Ville High School 0 (5) – 0 (4) St Joseph College Layibi

Football fans at Nyakasura school playground watching the 2023 USSSA Football championship | Credit: David Isabirye

A section of fans at the Nyakasura school playground. The fans are keen for the semi-finals | Credit: David Isabirye