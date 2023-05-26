Overview: Former Uganda female footballers and active Westmonth College players had an engaging football duel at Jeeza meant to develop a positive synergy, create a platform for interraction and engagement of the local communities as well.

The beautiful game of football has the unquestionable powers to bring together parallel forces of sex (gender), different races, ethnic inclination, political affiliation and religions.

Besides providing an exercising platform, football is a unifying sport, relieves stress, brings joy to many as one skillfully evades that sliding tackle, heads the ball, chest controls, dribbles past an opponent and shoots for glory to find the back of the net.

Uganda former female footballers and active players from the California Santa Barbara based Westmont College in the United States of America (USA) had a lively football duel at Jeeza Sports Outreach resource center, Kiwaawu along Mityana road.

Action between ex-Uganda female footballers and Westmont College at Jeeza sports outreach center – Kiwaawu

Uganda former female footballers

Many of these players were Ex-Uganda Crested players who diligently served their country with due passion, determination and commitment.

A team leader, Majidah Nantanda, a former Crested Cranes player and head coach, now still serving the game as a CAF instructor and mobilized was humbled by the reception from fellow former players.

“It is exciting and humbling to have my fellow former female footballers unite for such a cause. We are here for interaction and engagement of the local community thereafter. We also need to see each other happy years after we played football. That is why economic empowerment projects are being thought of to make our lives better” Nantanda noted.

Westmont College female players

One of the former Crested players who played in this exhibition game was Annet Nakimbugwe, mother to current Crested Cranes and Kampala Queens star player Hasifah Nassuna.

Nakimbugwe openly expressed delight about the reunion.

Annet Nakimbugwe in action

“We played football many years ago. It is great that we meet once again. Rekindle the fond memories, smile and celebrate together. Even many of the other former players elsewhere in Uganda and other places like South Africa, UK will see this and join” Nakimbugwe remarked.

The game between the Uganda female ex-footballers and Westmont College ended goal-less as officiated by former FIFA referee Irene Namubiru.

Some of the former female footballers. Majidah Nantanda (standing on extreme left)

Through the US Global Sports mentoring program, many of the former female footballers are now targeting economic empowerment projects as bakery (making cakes, cookies and bread), manufacture of usable sanitary pads, agriculture and others.