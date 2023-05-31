Overview: The second round of the preliminary stage will kick off on Tuesday, 6th June 2023.

Bika Football 2023 (Preliminary Stage – Round 1):

Wednesday Results:

Nvuma 5-1 Kkibe

Kkibe Nyonyi Ndisa 2-0 Kayozi

Kayozi Mpeewo 1-2 Nnyonyi Nyange

Nnyonyi Nyange Ntalaganya 0-2 Mbwa

Mbwa Nvubu 2 (4) – 2 (5) Nkejje

The Bika Bya Baganda football double header at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium (Wakisha) had Nvuma triumphant 5-1 over Kkibe during the 2 PM kick off duel.

Exciting winger Christopher Kawaggu and Kinene Lugolobi each netted a brace with the other strike coming from Dirisa Kasirye.

Sadam Mayanja found the consolation for hapless Kkibe.

The second game at Wakisha had Nyonyi Ndisa win 2-0 over Kayozi.

Both of Nyonyi Ndisa’s goals were penalties scored by Nicholas Ssenyonga and Arafat Muyanja.

Other Results:

Mbwa (Dog) clan overcame Ntalaganya 2-0 at the Kawanda Secondary School playground.

Paul Kisolo and Willy Kisolo scored for Mbwa clan.

Nnyonyi Nyange edged Mpeewo 2-1 at Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium.

A first half penalty by Herbert Kazibwe and a well worked out goal from Dan Kazibwe in the second half inspired Nnyonyi Nyange.

Edward Kiryowa scored a penalty in the second half for Mpeewo’s consolation.

At the Buddo S.S playground, Nkejje needed a tense 5-4 post match penalty victory over Nvubu after normal time had ended two goals apiece.

The games on Wednesday marked the end of the first round (preliminary stage).

The second round will kick off on Tuesday, 6th June 2023.

Tuesday Results:

Enjovu 5-2 Enkula

Enkula Obutiko 5-2 Ensuma

Ensuma Enjobe Vs Nakinsige (Not played after Enjobe skips match)

Enkusu Vs Mazzi ga Kisasi (Not played after Enkusu skipped match)