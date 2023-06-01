Overview: The celebrations to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year were well planned and executed.

The diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and Uganda has existed since 1963.

It is 2023 and 60 years later, these relations are becoming stronger and stronger than ever.

Kukkiwon Taekwondo demonstration

Korea Ambassador to Uganda His Excellency Park Sung-Soo is impressed by the strong ties between the two countries in the box.

“I am humbled by the strong diplomatic relations between Korea and Uganda. Such relations have helped to cement the mutual relationship for the two countries that will lead to social, economic and political growth” H.E Park noted.

HE Park Sung Park (second left) and Deputy speaker Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa

From the K-POP Festival at Makerere University’s Yusuf Lule Auditorium, the celebrations also had the Taekwondo Ambassador’s cup at the MTN Indoor Arena – Lugogo before a colouful two day’s event of the Kukkiwon Taekwondo demonstration performance at the Victoria Hall of Serena International Hotel.

Kukkiwon Taekwondo demonstration

The K-POP festival had the Korea speaking competition, music and dance fete.

Nicholas Matovu was the best performer according to the judges in the dance and singing competition to earn Ug.shs 1,500,000 shopping voucher.

He was followed by the SMASH Talent Kids Africa as Gloria Kayiwa and Tracy Namigadde.

The 2023 Ambassador’s Taekwondo cup at Lugogo attracted over 400 participants from across Uganda and Kenyan clubs.

Police Taekwondo club dominated the 2023 Ambassador’s cup that returned after a five-year spell.

Then followed the Kukkiwon Taekwondo demonstration performance at Serena, also graced by the Ambassador, Deputy speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, chairman of National Council of Sports (NCS) Ambrose Tashobya, and other invited guests.

“Korea as a development partner through KOICA and other programmes has transformed many lives in our country. We need to tap into Korea’s industrial potential to add value to our own raw materials so that we can start exporting to developed markets such as Korea.” Rt Hon. Tayebwa stated.

Kukkiwon Taekwondo players with guests

Kumi University Taekwondo performance

Before the eye-catching Kukkiwon Taekwondo demonstration, there was the Korea movies show time and demonstration of Taekwondo skills by Kumi University Taekwondo club, trained by a Korean master, David Sung Nang Po, a missionary based in Uganda.

“We about about 300 students playing Taekwondo at Kumi University. The Kukkiwon Taekwondo demonstration was outstanding. Uganda will play catch up with more practice. They players here (in Uganda) have the skills and spirit. Someday, Uganda will be making to the great stage” Master Po remarked.

Korean master, David Sung Nang Po is a coach of Taekwondo at Kumi University | Credit: David Isabirye

Kukkiwon Taekwondo players

Kumi University and Kukkiwon players pose for a group photo | Credit: David Isabirye

Joel Odele, a student at Kumi University, 28, confessed they have learnt a lot from the Kukkiwon Taekwondo demonstration.

“We have learnt a lot from the Kukkiwon Taekwondo Demonstration. It takes a lot to learn this sport” Odele stated.

The Kukkiwon Taekwondo demonstration wooed many hearts with breathe-taking moves.

Kukkiwon Taekwondo players in an air-borne performance

Korea – Uganda celebrations marked 60 years | Credit: David Isabirye