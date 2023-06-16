Jinja Hippos celebrate Kyabazinga Sevens circuit victory in 2022 at Bugembe Stadium Credit: Don Mugabi

2022 national sevens series champions Jinja Hippos will begin their title defence at home on the first weekend of July.

Damwaters Rugby Club, their home ground, will host the first of seven circuits in the Nile Special Sevens Series 2023. The other circuits will be hosted in Kitgum, Wakiso, Tooro, Kampala, and Tororo.

The new venues on the calendar this year are Kitgum and Tororo which will host the second and penultimate rounds.

Rhinos Rugby Club will return to the series as a core side after beating Elgon Wolves in last year’s qualifier tournament at Wankulukuku Stadium. They replace Walukuba Barbarians who were relegated.

Although they last won the series title a decade ago in 2013, Heathens remains the most successful club in the competition since its inception in 2001. They have won it eleven times. Kobs follows at a distance with six titles while Impis, Buffaloes, Pirates and Hippos have won it just once.

The series finale will be held on September 2-3 at Bugembe Stadium.