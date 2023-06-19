Overview: Abdul-Latif Ssendyowa will participate in a series of ITF Junior tournaments in Nairobi city, Kenya (30th June to 22nd July 2023) before they will transfer to Kigali city, Rwanda (10th to 26th August 2023).

Uganda’s promising teenager Abdul Latif Ssendyowa was selected to compete in the International Tennis Federation (ITF)/ Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) 16 & Under Turfing team for 2023 in Kenya and Rwanda.

Ssendyowa was among the six juniors selected on the African continent to train in Kenya and Rwanda between 30th June to 26th August 2023 to train under Kenyan coach Francis Rogoi.

“I am excited for this opportunity given to me. I want to utilize this moment to further acquire special skills and learn further to develop into a great player” Ssendyowa told the media.

Abdul-Latif Ssendyowa | Credit: David Isabirye

Ssendyowa, 14, is a student at Shimoni Demonstration Primary School in P.7 class.

He was born on 24th July 2009 and only commenced playing Tennis during the Coronavirus pandemic under different coaches; Julius, Vincent and Akram.

The other selected male juniors are Noel Miki Igiraneza (Burundi) and Ayush Bhandari (Kenya).

The three females include the Kenyan duo of Seline Ahoya and Nancy Peter Kawira as well as Cameroon’s Charnelle Fozo.

The group will participate in a series of ITF Junior tournaments in Nairobi city, Kenya (30th June to 22nd July 2023) before they will transfer to Kigali city, Rwanda (10th to 26th August 2023).

Abdul Latif Ssendyowa (third left) being handed the Uganda national flag | Credit: David Isabirye

Ssendyowa has had a stellar year having led team Uganda to the finals of the East Africa zonal championships in Bujumbura, Burundi.

He also competed at the Africa Junior championships final event for 14 and Under in Lome city, Togo.

Ssendyowa was a finalist at the Uganda U-14 leg 1 and eventual champion of the U-14 leg 2 in April 2023, defeating Egyptian Ibrahim Moaz.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s Tennis team was officially flagged off prior to 2023 Davis Cup (By Rakuten Africa Group V) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Uganda will be represented by a team of five led by the captain, veteran John Oduke and four players; Frank Tayebwa (22), Troy Adrian Zziwa (15), Paul Ssekandi (29) and Trevor Solomon Kazibwe (18).

Uganda Tennis Team to the DRC for the 2023 Davis Cup | Credit: David Isabirye

The 2023 Davis Cup (By Rakuten Africa Group V) will serve off on 21st and climax on the 25th June at the Cercle de Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

A dozen countries have confirmed to take part to include hosts Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The other 11 countries are; Uganda, Gabon, Congo, Tanzania, Burundi, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Djibouti, Lesotho and Seychelles.