Overview: Uganda is in group B alongside Japan, Wales, Denmark and France at the 2023 World Championships.

Uganda is among the countries that will compete at the 2023 World Lacrosse championships (21st June to 1st July) in San Diego city, United States of America (USA).

Christened as the “Pearl of Africa”, Uganda is the only African country at the prestigious world championship and the third time to feature at this tournament following 2014 (USA) and 2018 (Israel).

The team departed for the USA on Friday, June 16, 2023 aboard Emirates Airlines and has since reached their final destination ahead of high profile build up matches against Jamaica, Scotland and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).

Kawowo Sports Media’s David Isabirye profiles the entire team with special details about every member of the team squad.

Goalkeepers:

Andrew Asimwe:

Andrew Asiimwe, is one of the three goalkeepers on the Uganda Lacrosse Cranes | Credit: David Isabirye

Andrew Asiimwe is aged 19-years-of age.

He is one of the three goalkeepers on the team. His development as a Lacrosse goalkeeper is attributed to the great grassroots programs of the Association.

He is keen to make his debut at the World Championships.

Allan Amone:

Allan Amone, a goalkeeper | Credit: David Isabirye

At 34 years of age, Allan Amone is the second oldest player on the Uganda Lacrosse Cranes team.

He is a good commander of fellow players from the back and his experience will drive the team ahead.

Amone is among the three goalkeepers on the team and will put on shirt number 25.

His experience comes from the 2014 and 2018 World Championships where he was also the goalkeeper for the team in USA and Israel respectively.

Daniel Otimu:

Daniel Otimu, a goalkeeper of Uganda Lacrosse Cranes | Credit: David Isabirye

Daniel Otimu is one of the three goalkeepers on the team.

Good game reader and shot stopper as well. Otimu is aged 19 years old.

Defenders:

Innocent Anyala:

Innocent Anyala | Credit: David Isabirye

Innocent Anyala is a 22-year-old defender.

He will don shirt 19 at the 2023 World championships in San Diego, USA.

Bernard Otim:

Bernard Otim is a workaholic defender who leaves nothing to chance having also played at two previous World Championships in USA (2014) and Israel (2018).

He covers spaces, man-marks, passes the ball and commands in equal measure.

Otim was among the scorers in the qualification match against Kenya in Nairobi city.

The 27-year-old defender will don shirt 4.

Phillips Max:

Max Phillips

Max Phillips is 16 years old and no question the youngest of the Uganda Lacrosse Cranes.

He currently attends International School of Uganda (ISU). The defender attended the U-21 tournament in Ireland last year as a defensive coach because he was too young to feature in the tournament.

This time at age 16 he is old enough to participate, and will be playing for Uganda in the world championships in San Diego, USA.

He was born in Colorado, USA but has lived in Uganda for seven years, so he’s eligible to play for Uganda as a non-passport holder by being a long term resident.

Max is younger brother to Finn Phillips, an attacker on the same team.

Damson Lyaleng:

Damson Lyarang | Credit: David Isabirye

Damson Lyaleng is aged 18 years old.

He is a solid defender with great game reading antics and command of the game.

21 is his shirt number.

Long Stick midfielders:

Chris Palanda:

Chris Palanda | Credit: David Isabirye

Chris Palanda is aged 20 years old.

He is a god defensive who grasped the basics of defending in all formats.

Defensive midfielders:

Solomon Adiyo:

Solomon Adiyo | Credit:David Isabirye

Solomon Adiyo, 23, is one of the three defensive midfielders on the Uganda Lacrosse Cranes.

He is a team player, workaholic and solid defensively.

Easily recognized with his colorful yellow stripe across his hair.

Francis Odongo:

Francis Odongo | Credit: David Isabirye

Francis Odongo is a 21-year-old defensive midfielder.

He will use shirt 7 throughout the World championships.

Martin Komakech:

Martin Komakech | Credit: David Isabirye

Martin Komakech is the third oldest player on the Uganda Lacrosse Cranes.

The 30-year-old defensive midfielder will make his experience in the game count for something valuable.

Komakech will wear shirt number 15.

Midfielders:

Rogers Anywar:

Rodgers Anwar | Credit: David Isabirye

Rogers Anywar is decorated with an odd stripe of green in his hair.

He is among the creative midfielders on the team blessed with quick decision making and agility.

Anywar is aged 21 years old.

Keith Lubangakene:

Keith Lugankene, the team captain | Credit: David Isabirye

Keith Lubangakene is the team captain for the Uganda Lacrosse Cranes.

The dreadlocked 34-year-old has all the leadership antics to inspire the rest of the players on the team.

He is also very solid and a joy to watch in the middle of the pack during competitive matches.

Lubangakene also played at the World Championships in 2014 (USA) and 2018 (Israel).

Owen Waluku:

Owen Waluku | Credit: David Isabirye

Owen Waluku is a midfielder with great vision ready to supply the forwards to score.

The 19 year-old is very aggressive and a team player.

John Brian Mukaga:

John Brian Mukaga | Credit: David Isabirye

John Brian Mukaga is a superb midfielder with special abilities to link up play from the back with the attack-force.

The 23-year-old player is a perfect game reader and will make his debut at the World Championships, like many of the players on the team.

Mukaga will don shirt number 6.

Yosef Ngowe:

Yosef Ngowe is 22-years-old. He stays in the United States of America (USA).

Paul Mbusa:

Paul Mbusa is 26 years-old and like Ngowe, he stays in the United States of America (USA).

Edward Komakech:

Edward Komakech | Credit: David Isabirye

Edward Komakech is a 23-year-old midfielder who is very hard-working and a team player as well.

Komakech scored a brace for Uganda against Kenya during that crucial 9-8 victory in the qualifier at Nairobi city.

He will wear shirt 18 at the 2023 World Lacrosse Championships in San Diego, USA.

Aaron Lyaleng:

Aaron Lyarang | Credit: David Isabirye

Aaron Lyaleng is a creative midfielder aged 18 years.

He will don the treasured shirt 10 at the World championships.

Attackers:

Swaibu Meliga:

Swaibu Meliga | Credit: David Isabirye

Swaibu Meliga is one of the offensive minded players on the team.

Meliga scored a brace in Uganda’s 9-8 historic win over rivals Kenya to seal the qualification slot in Nairobi city.

At 19 years, he is at the apex of his teens and will don shirt 8 at the championship.

This is his first time at the World championships.

Benjamin Ojok:

Benjamin Ojok | Credit: David Isabirye

Benjamin Ojok believes in the Rastafarian faith.

The hardworking attacker is aged 20 years old and will be making his debut at the world championships.

Faisal Nsubuga:

Faisal Nsubuga is the most experienced player on the Uganda Lacrosse Cranes | Credit: David Isabirye

At 37 years of age, Faisal Nsubuga is arguably the oldest member on the Uganda Lacrosse Cranes at the 2023 World championships in USA.

Nsubuga will be playing at his third world championship after exploits in 2014 (USA) and 2018 (Israel).

His experience will therefore come at play at all times.

Finn Phillips

Finn Phillips:

Finn Phillips is 18 years old. He is the older brother to Max Phillips, a defender on the same team.

He recently graduated from International School of Uganda (ISU).

Like his brother Max, Finn was born in Coraldo but qualifies to play for Uganda having spent the mandatory 7 years in Uganda where he had all his education.

PatrickOriana, one of the coaches of the Uganda Lacrosse Cranes | Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda Lacrosse Cranes captain Keith Lubangkene holds the Uganda national flag during the official flag off at Lugogo, Kampala | Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda Lacrosse senior men’s national team

Goalkeepers : Andrew Asimwe, Allan Amone, Daniel Otimu

: Andrew Asimwe, Allan Amone, Daniel Otimu Defenders : Innocent Anyala, Benard Otim, Max Phillips, Damson Lyaleng

: Innocent Anyala, Benard Otim, Max Phillips, Damson Lyaleng Long Stick Midfielders : Chris Palanda

: Chris Palanda Defensive Midfielders : Solomon Adiyo, Francis Odong, Martin Komakech

: Solomon Adiyo, Francis Odong, Martin Komakech Midfielders : Roger Anywar, Keith Lubangakene, Owen Waluku, John Brian Mukaga, Yosef Ngowe, Paul Mbusa, Edward Komakech, Aaron Lyaleng

: Roger Anywar, Keith Lubangakene, Owen Waluku, John Brian Mukaga, Yosef Ngowe, Paul Mbusa, Edward Komakech, Aaron Lyaleng Attackers: Swaibu Meliga, Benjamin Ojok, Faisal Nsubuga, Finn Phillips