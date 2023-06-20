Overview: Allan Agaku, also a defender at Buddo Secondary School was part of the Busiro Ssaza team that won the 2022 Masaza Cup title.

Competition: 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup

2023 Buganda Masaza Cup Official opening match : Busiro Vs Mawokota

: Busiro Vs Mawokota Date : Saturday, 24 th June 2023

: Saturday, 24 June 2023 Venue : Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium, Kabowa

: Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium, Kabowa Kick-off Time : 3:00 PM

: 3:00 PM Entry charges: 5000/= (General stands) & 10,000/= (VIP section)

Busiro Ssaza Football team confirmed defender Allan Agaku as the team captain for the 2023 season in the Buganda Masaza Cup competition.

Agaku, also a defender at Buddo Secondary School was part of the team that won the 2022 Masaza Cup title.

He expressed the readiness to lead the rest of his other players.

“As captain, you are the leader to drive ahead your soldiers. I am ready for the duty at hand as Busiro Ssaza eyes a successful title defence” Agaku stated.

Allan Agaku, Busiro Ssaza fooball team captain addresses the media | Credit: David Isabirye

He will be deputized by goalkeeper Sulaiman Ssali.

Head coach Ibrahim Kirya defended the choice of the captains.

“Allan (Agaku) is a team leader and a workaholic. He deserves to be the captain of Busiro Ssaza for this season. He will be deputized by goalkeeper Sulaiman Ssali who is also a proven leader. The other third captain will be confirmed in the due course” Kirya revealed.

Meanwhile, Busiro Ssaza management officially launched the seasonal tickets, replica jerseys, fans’ flags and other regalia that can be sold to revenue to the team’s financial coffers.

This launch took place at Molly’s Place and Gardens in Nsangi on Saturday, 17th June 2023.

Captain Allan Agaku (second left) during the launch of the Busiro Ssaza seasonal tickets at Molly’s Place and Gardens | Credit: David Isabirye

The deputy Ssebwana (head of Busiro ssaza) Owek. Vincent Kayongo, flanked by the team’s executive committee members and other Ssaza officials graced this poorly attended function.

The seasonal tickets vary from the lowest denomination Shs. 100,000 to the Shs 200,000, Shs. 500,000 and the highest Shs 1,000,000.

Busiro will open their title defence against three-time champions Mawokota this coming Saturday, 24th June 2023 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium.

Besides the opening match, the rest of the Busiro home matches will be played at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, a switch from Ssentema playground where the team has played in the last two seasons.