2023 World Lacrosse Championships: | Group B (Friday, June 23)

| Japan Vs Uganda – 8:00 pm (EAT)

The Uganda Lacrosse national team (Lacrosse Cranes) will start their 2023 World Championship expedition against Japan on the morning of Friday, June 23 in San Diego.

The team left Uganda on June 16, 2023 and has since settled in well. The official opening ceremony was colourful.

Uganda Lacrosse Cranes enter the stadium

“We trained well and are ready to give our best in the World Championships. The morale is high,” Patrick Oriana, one of the coaches who left from Kampala stated.

The team captain Keith Lubangkene, a midfielder, revealed their willingness to play their hearts out.

“The World Championship is a glorious opportunity and we will optimally utilize this platform to deliver to the very best,” Lubangkene remarked.

Keith Lugankene, the team captain | Credit: David Isabirye

Team composition:

Uganda Lacrosse Cranes team has three goalkeepers; Andrew Asimwe, Allan Amone and Daniel Otimu.

The defenders are; Innocent Anyala, Bernard Otim, Damson Lyaleng and 16-year-old Max Phillips.

Uganda Lacrosse team flag at opening ceremony

Chris Palanda and Micheal Ochan are the two long stick midfielders while the trio of Solomon Adiyo, Francis Odong and Martin Komakech are all defensive midfielders.

The other midfielders include; Roger Anywar, Keith Lubangakene, Owen Waluku, John Brian Mukaga, George Ogik, Yosef Ngowe, Paul Mbusa, Edward Komakech and Aaron Lyaleng.

Some of the Uganda Lacrosse players in the stands

The attack line has the immensely experienced Faisal Nsubuga, Swaibu Meliga, Benjamin Ojok and Finn Phillips.

After Japan, Uganda will face France (Saturday, June 24), Wales (Sunday, June 25) and end the group B stage with a duel against Denmark (June 26).

Uganda Lacrosse Cranes players

Uganda Lacrosse senior men’s national team

Pool B Schedule of matches