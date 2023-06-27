The 2023 Nile Special Sevens Series has officially been launched today afternoon at Damwaters Rugby Club in Jinja City.

For the first time in its history, the series will feature both men’s and women’s teams in all seven circuits. Sixteen men’s teams (eleven core and five invited from the regions) and six women’s teams will compete for points over the two-day events.

“This will be a first of its kind,” said Uganda Rugby Union (URU) chief executive Isaac Lutwama.

“It’s consistent with the union’s strategy to grow the women’s game. We shall tap into the same fans that have always watched rugby, to promote the women and people will begin to appreciate what they also bring to the table. Soon they, too, will become household names.”

Two select women’s national teams (Uganda A and B) will join Thunderbirds, Avengers, recently promoted Nile Rapids, and champions Black Pearls.

The men’s competition has been expanded to eleven core teams. Thus, Walukuba Barbarians, who were relegated last season, stay on the tour and Rhinos, who won the promotional playoff, enter the party.

It all begins this weekend from July 1-2 with the Stone City Sevens hosted by Jinja Hippos at Damwaters Rugby Club.