2023 World Lacrosse Championships:

Group B:

Denmark 09-02 Uganda

04-17 Wales

France 13-05 Uganda

Japan 18-0 Uganda

Uganda Lacrosse Cranes completed the group B games at the 2023 World championships in the USA on a false note.

Uganda lost 02-09 to Denmark in their final group stage games in San Diego, California.

Yosf Ngowe scored a wonderful ditch goal that was highlighted by World Lacrosse among the best strikes on the day.

This was the fourth time Uganda lost, having also fallen to Wales (04-17), France (05-13) and Japan (0-18).

In the four group stage games, Uganda has scored 11 goals and conceded 57 goals.

Danish players get instructions from the coach

Uganda will now face New Zealand in the first of the classification games on the menu on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8 PM (East African time).

New Zealand lost 06-10 to Jamaica on Monday.

Other Results:

In some of the other games played on Monday, France narrowly lost 06-07 to Wales, Austria fell 04-19 to Italy, Mexico suffered 07-14 at the hands of Hong Kong, Israel was victorious 14-04 over Czech Republic, Netherlands beat Lativa 04-01.

Australia lost 06-10 to Haudenosaunee, Peru defeated Korea 17-05, Phillipines overcame Sweden 09-03, Poland won over Switzerland 09-04 and Canada edged England 11-04.

This has been Uganda’s third time to play at the Lacrosse World Championships after competitions in 2014 (USA) and four years later in Israel (2018).

Uganda against France

Uganda Lacrosse senior men’s national team

Goalkeepers : Andrew Asimwe, Allan Amone, Daniel Otimu

: Andrew Asimwe, Allan Amone, Daniel Otimu Defenders : Innocent Anyala, Benard Otim, Phillips Max, Damson Lyaleng

: Innocent Anyala, Benard Otim, Phillips Max, Damson Lyaleng Long speed midfielders : Chris Palanda, Micheal Ochan

: Chris Palanda, Micheal Ochan Defensive midfielders : Solomon Adiyo, Francis Odong, Martin Komakech

: Solomon Adiyo, Francis Odong, Martin Komakech Midfielders : Roger Anywar, Keith Lubangakene, Owen Waluku, John Brian Mukaga, Yosef Ngowe, Paul Mbusa, Edward Komakech, Aaron Lyaleng

: Roger Anywar, Keith Lubangakene, Owen Waluku, John Brian Mukaga, Yosef Ngowe, Paul Mbusa, Edward Komakech, Aaron Lyaleng Attackers: Swaibu Meliga, Benjamin Ojok, Faisal Nsubuga, Finn Phillips

Other results:

Monday, June 26

France 06-07 Wales

Australia 04-19 Italy

Jamaica 10-06 New Zealand

Mexico 07-14 Hong Kong

Israel 14-04 Czech Republic

Netherlands 04-01 Lativa

Australia 06-10 Haudenosaunee

Peru 17-05 Korea

Phillipines 09-03 Sweden

Poland 09-04 Switzerland

Canada 11-04 England

Sunday, June 25 Results:

Australia 06-09 Hong Kong

Switzerland 04-16 Germany

Phillipines 11-04 Czech Republic

England 01 – 18 USA

Denmark 03 -23 Japan

Poland 11-07 New Zealand

Korea 04-07 Lativa

Lativa Italy 15-05 Scotland

Saturday Results (June 24)

Wales 01-14 Japan

Netherlands 12-03 Korea

Scotland 07-09 Hong Kong

Germany 09-06 New Zealand

Poland 04-06 Jamaica

Lativa 07-08 Ireland

Ireland Australia 03-10 Canada