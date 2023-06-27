Overview:
2023 World Lacrosse Championships:
Group B:
- Denmark 09-02 Uganda
- Uganda 04-17 Wales
- France 13-05 Uganda
- Japan 18-0 Uganda
Uganda Lacrosse Cranes completed the group B games at the 2023 World championships in the USA on a false note.
Uganda lost 02-09 to Denmark in their final group stage games in San Diego, California.
Yosf Ngowe scored a wonderful ditch goal that was highlighted by World Lacrosse among the best strikes on the day.
This was the fourth time Uganda lost, having also fallen to Wales (04-17), France (05-13) and Japan (0-18).
In the four group stage games, Uganda has scored 11 goals and conceded 57 goals.
Uganda will now face New Zealand in the first of the classification games on the menu on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8 PM (East African time).
New Zealand lost 06-10 to Jamaica on Monday.
Other Results:
In some of the other games played on Monday, France narrowly lost 06-07 to Wales, Austria fell 04-19 to Italy, Mexico suffered 07-14 at the hands of Hong Kong, Israel was victorious 14-04 over Czech Republic, Netherlands beat Lativa 04-01.
Australia lost 06-10 to Haudenosaunee, Peru defeated Korea 17-05, Phillipines overcame Sweden 09-03, Poland won over Switzerland 09-04 and Canada edged England 11-04.
This has been Uganda’s third time to play at the Lacrosse World Championships after competitions in 2014 (USA) and four years later in Israel (2018).
Uganda Lacrosse senior men’s national team
- Goalkeepers: Andrew Asimwe, Allan Amone, Daniel Otimu
- Defenders: Innocent Anyala, Benard Otim, Phillips Max, Damson Lyaleng
- Long speed midfielders: Chris Palanda, Micheal Ochan
- Defensive midfielders: Solomon Adiyo, Francis Odong, Martin Komakech
- Midfielders: Roger Anywar, Keith Lubangakene, Owen Waluku, John Brian Mukaga, Yosef Ngowe, Paul Mbusa, Edward Komakech, Aaron Lyaleng
- Attackers: Swaibu Meliga, Benjamin Ojok, Faisal Nsubuga, Finn Phillips
Other results:
Monday, June 26
- France 06-07 Wales
- Australia 04-19 Italy
- Jamaica 10-06 New Zealand
- Mexico 07-14 Hong Kong
- Israel 14-04 Czech Republic
- Netherlands 04-01 Lativa
- Australia 06-10 Haudenosaunee
- Peru 17-05 Korea
- Phillipines 09-03 Sweden
- Poland 09-04 Switzerland
- Canada 11-04 England
Sunday, June 25 Results:
- Australia 06-09 Hong Kong
- Switzerland 04-16 Germany
- Phillipines 11-04 Czech Republic
- England 01 – 18 USA
- Denmark 03 -23 Japan
- Poland 11-07 New Zealand
- Korea 04-07 Lativa
- Italy 15-05 Scotland
Saturday Results (June 24)
- Wales 01-14 Japan
- Netherlands 12-03 Korea
- Scotland 07-09 Hong Kong
- Germany 09-06 New Zealand
- Poland 04-06 Jamaica
- Lativa 07-08 Ireland
- Australia 03-10 Canada