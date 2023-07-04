Overview: Chief-de-mission, George Ssemakula Katende, explained that, the trio will first tested in qualifying rounds, with only 40 riders to qualify in 65 CC category out of over 65 riders.

Event : 2023 World Junior MX Championship

: 2023 World Junior MX Championship Dates : 7 th – 9 th July

: 7 – 9 July Venue: Bucharest city, Romania

For the first time ever, Uganda will field a team at the 2023 World Junior Motocross championship in the 1.7 million populated Bucharest city, Romania.

This event is slated for the upcoming weekend 7th to 9th July 2023.

Uganda’s team has Jonathan Katende Ssemakula (65 CC), Miguel Katende (65 CC) and Gift Tabula Ssebuguzi (85 CC).

The team was officially flagged off at Entebbe International Airport on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 by Kisitu Mayanja, the vice president vice president, Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU-UG).

Uganda’s riders being flagged off

Kisitu applauded parents for all sacrifices they give in to have their kids race and compete in various competitions.

“We glad to have a team to the world motocross championships for the first time ever,” said a beaming Kisitu.

“It’s unfortunate, we missed out on the services Larry Ssekamwa on team due to Visa challenges, but am confident the team going will raise our flag high.” Kisitu added.

Kisitu Mayanja addressing the media at Entebbe International Airport after flagging off the national junior MX team

Considering the criterion of best lap speed times, and rider CV , Uganda also misses out on services of Waleed Omar and Aron Orland in the 125CC, who missed on the travel team to Romania due to logistics and nationality issues respectively.

“Am grateful that the Federation managed to facilitate the team with FIM licenses payment, bike hiring, air tickets, team jerseys plus accommodation, and hiring an event mechanic,” elucidated Kisitu.

George Ssemakula Katende, the Chief de mission, FMU official and a rider parent

Chief-de-mission, George Ssemakula Katende, explained that, the trio will first tested in qualifying rounds, with only 40 riders to qualify in 65 CC category out of over 65 riders.

Ssemakula added that, the qualifiers for 85 and 125 CC classes just as for 65 will be on Friday and Saturday, with the final race on Sunday.

Riders hold their helmets.

Meanwhile, all Ugandan riders have retained their local race number plates, a significant recognition for their abilities by world body, FIM (Federation International Motocyclisme).

Jonathan will ride on bike number 19, Miguel will be on 199, as Ssebuguzi will ride on bike 16.

Jonathan Katende on his 19 branded bike Credit: John Batanudde

Miguel Katende (199) Credit: John Batanudde

Gift Sebuguzi on bike number 16 Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Riders vow:

Jonathan, Uganda’s number two in 65 CC category says; their main target is first to qualify, then see how they feature in the main race.

Miguel Katende, Africa’s number two in 65 class, prayed they travelled safely to Romania, qualify and will settle their scores at battle line.

Gift Tabula Ssebuguzi addresses the media at Entebbe International Airport

Ssebuguzi, Africa’s number one in the 85CC cluster remarks that he is privileged to be part of Ugandan team for world championships, hopes to raise country flag high in Romania.

The team is expected back in the country on 11th July, 2023.

(Additional information by Frank Sserugo)