The life spell of sportsmen, footballers per se has an entry and exit route.

For different personalities, such route varies from person to person, owing to the demand and expectations.

Goalkeeper Robert Odongkara’s exit at Ethiopian top tier side Wolkite Football Club is eminent following the completion of his employment contract.

Wolkite Football Club team (Odongkara is standing on extreme left)

Odongkara with a fellow goalkeeper

The 33-year-old shot stopper has confessed to facing a new challenge.

“I am ready to move on. I have served my best and ready for new opportunities and challenges ahead. I thank the management of Wolkite Football Club, coaches, fellow players and the fans” Odongkara disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

He had joined the Gurage zone based club in February 2022 from Guinean top flight side, AC Horoya.

Robert Odongkara with other goalkeepers at Wolkite Football Club

He penned his first professional contract at Sports Club Villa before he crossed over to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

Odongkara signed for Ethiopia’s record champions St George Football Club in 2012, playing 7 consecutive seasons at the Addis Ababa based entity.

He left St George in 2018 and joined rivals Adama City which he played for a season before joining Horoya Athletic Club in Guinea.

For Uganda Cranes, he earned 29 caps since 2010 having played in the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup, two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in 2017 (Gabon) and 2019 (Egypt) as well as several AFCON and FIFA World Cup qualification campaigns.

Robert Odongkara during the 2017 AFCON finals in Gabon Credit: © Kawowo Sports / AMINAH BABIRYE

ODONGKARA’S CAREER AT A GLANCE:

Northern Elephants F.C (Kitgum) – 2002 – 2003

Mupero Tanda F.C (Entebbe) – 2004 – 2006

Club Sportive (Entebbe) – 2007

Sports Club Villa (Kampala) – 2008 – 2010

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) – 2011

St George (Ethiopia)- 2012 – 2018

Adama City (Ethiopia) – 2018 – 2019

AC Horoya (Guinea) – 2019 – 2021

Wokite (Ethiopia) – February 2022 – Todate