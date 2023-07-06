Overview: Jinja North United Football Club head coach Sadiq Sempigi has confidence in his working team that he believes will deliver the “goods” home.

Former Uganda Cranes and Bunamwaya (now Vipers) defender Edward “Baino” Ssali is among the assistant coaches.

Ssali has been a volunteer coach at Katabi based Entebbe Pride after having worked at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Vipers as a trainer.

Jinja North United Football Club back -room staff

Joining Ssali is Azizi Kemba, also a former player at Nkumba University, Proline, IBV (Iceland), BUL, Kariobangi Sharks (Kenya), Vipers and lately Jinja North, among other clubs.

The other coaches to serve are Abdallah Lumweno, Peter Mugabi and Fredrick Lumu (goalkeeping coach) as Kalimu Kagoda is the stores’ manager.

Goalkeeping coach Fredrick Lumu (middle)

Sempigi has confidence in his working team that he believes will deliver the “goods” home.

“I am confident in every member of the technical team at Jinja North United Football Club. Together, we are ready for the tasks in thy midst” Sempigi revealed.

The CAF “C” certified tactician who was at the helm of Mbarara City in their promotion journey to the Uganda Premier League has urged teamwork element for the job task at hand.

Sadiq Sempigi welcome Edward Ssali (Left)

The club is in the process of recruiting players ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

Thus far, midfielders Amuli Mukasa and bow-legged Lawrence Ndugga are so far the confirmed signings.

The FUFA big league season is ear-marked to kick off early October 2023.

Jinja North United Football Club Technical Team:

Head coach: Sadiq Sempigi

Assistants:

Edward Ssali (Assistant coach)

Peter Mugabi (Assistant coach)

Azizi Kemba (Trainer)

Abdallah Lumweno (Trainer)

Fredrick Lumu (Goalkeeping coach)

Kalimu Kagoda (Stores manager)