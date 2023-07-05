Overview: Ndugga is a talented footballer whose blistering speed and skills on the ball easily allows him to maneuver through the opposition in varying fashion.

Five distinct features define offensive midfielder Lawrence “Blessed” Ndugga.

He is bow-legged, diminutive, skilled, short tempered and possesses an infectious smile, at first sight.

Ndugga is a talented footballer whose blistering speed and skills on the ball easily allows him to maneuver through the opposition in varying fashion.

Such is the character that Jinja city based second tier football entity Jinja North United Football Club has signed.

Ndugga is returning to this city for the second time in his career after a spell at top tier BUL Football Club.

Lawrence Ndugga shows off the Jinja North United Football Club jersey

“It is a pleasure to return to Jinja city, now at Jinja North United Football Club. This is humbling and ready for the duty at hand. I bring maturity to the team” Ndugga disclosed to Kawowo Sports moments after he inked his treasured signature to the dotted lines of the employment contract also co-signed by the president Ronald Isiko.

The winger-cum-central offensive midfielder signed a year-long contract at his new home as a free agent from Romanian third division side, Sportiv Orasenesc Retezatul.

His vast experience emits volume having played for a series of clubs domestically in Uganda, on the African continent and beyond.

In Uganda, Ndugga featured for Kira Young, Soltilo Bright Stars, BUL and lately Mbarara City.

He also had spells in Cyprus (Mormenekse F.C), Zambia (Nkwanzi F.C), South Africa (Highlands Park Football Club) and Botswana (Shooting Stars and Orapa United).

Lawrence Ndugga (left) with head coach Sadiq Sempigi

At Jinja North United FC, he reunites with head coach Sadiq Sempigi who worked with him briefly at Mbarara City Football Club last season in the FUFA Big League.

Jinja North United Football Club also announced the signing of workaholic midfielder Amuli Mukasa.

The club is on a mission possible to attain promotion to the Uganda Premier League following their maiden season in the second division.