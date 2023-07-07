Overview: Forest Hill College is among the schools to compete in Lacrosse at the 2023 USSSA Games. Some of the other schools that will play in Kabale include; Lowell Girls School – Mpigi, Nabisunsa Girls, Mariam High, St Mary’s High School Zirobwe, Kawanda S.S, Safi High School, Canan High School Wakiso, among others.

The 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball games 2 will be staged at St Mary’s College, Rushoroza in South Western Uganda, Kabale.

Lacrosse sport is among the games that will be played at these games.

Mukono based Forest Hill College is among the schools set to compete at the games.

Skippered by Phionah Ingwe, Forest Hill College has been training well and determined to make a meaningful impact at the games.

According to the Games teacher George Mayanja, the team is more than ready.

“With the good training we have had, the team at Forest Hill College Mukono is ready to compete at the USSSA Ball Games 2. Every player is ready for duty” Mayanja revealed to Kawowo Sports.

Lacrosse, is making its debut at the 2023 USSSA Ball Games 2 (9th to 18th July).

Uganda Lacrosse Association (ULA) will send in a team of experts.

The draws for the 2023 USSSA Ball games were held at the association headquarters located at GNS Plaza in Old Kampala on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Besides Lacrosse, the different disciplines that will be held at the games include Netball, Handball, Football (U-14 & U-16), Basketball (3X3), Rugby 7’s, Woodball and Dancesport.