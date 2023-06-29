Overview: Lowell Girls’ School is one of the schools that will debut at the forthcoming 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games 2 at Rushorozza school in Kabale.

Lowell Girls’ School in Mpigi district recently joined the bandwagon of schools playing the Lacrosse sport in Uganda.

The school’s Lacrosse team (Lowell Lioness) was founded in March 2023.

This came with the support from Uganda Lacrosse Association (ULA).

ULA supported Lowell Girls’ School with an assortment of Lacrosse equipment such as sticks, balls, safety gears and others.

Lowell Girls’ School students hold the Lacrosse equipment.

“Two coaches Isaac Kirinya and Marion Nandala executed the training sessions to the team, motivated the players and encouraged them to practice. This built the game spirit among players” Samuel Lukwago, the games Master recollects.

Lowell Girls’ School is one of the schools that will debut at the forthcoming 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games 2 at St Mary’s College, Rushorozza school in Kabale.

Games master Samuel Lukwago (second right) with some of the Lowell Girls School Lacrosse players

“Lowell Girls’ School Lacrosse team is going to take part in the 2023 USSSA Ball Games 2 and Inshallah were expecting the best after the tournament. We have finished the online registration and our students are there on USSSA portal. The albums are ready. So, we are just waiting for the kick-off” Lukwago, who holds a diploma in sports management (Kyambogo University) adds.

Kirinya is optimistic that Lowell Girls School students will show case the best display at the national school games, given the passion and charisma from the players to learn and play the game.

“The players of Lowell Girls School showed the right character to learn the game. The turn up was overwhelming and the players have been willing to keep learning and improve. I expect a great performance at the USSSA Ball Games 2 in Kabale” Kirinya asserts.

Prossy Shivan Nanyange

Ramadan Binti

The school team has the likes of Angel Mbabazize, Shirat Najjumba, Prossy Shivan Nanyange, Shanitah Akampulira, Masitula Namboozo, Hadijjah Babirye, Lydia Nakiboneka, Ismail Thana Hadijjah, Queen Sarah, Jafali Mbambu, Sulaina Arimpa, Tausi Nantege, among others.

The team is skippered by Masitula Namboozo, who is deputized by Angel Mbabazize.

Angel Mbabazize (right), the deputy captain at Lowell Girls School Lacrosse Lioness

Hadijjah Ismail Thana

For starters, Lowell Girls School is the first school from Mpigi district to play the game of Lacrosse.

Some of the other schools that will play in Kabale include; Nabisunsa Girls, Mariam High, St Mary’s High School Zirobwe, Forest Hill College, Mount St Mary’s Namagunga, Gayaza High School, Kawanda S.S, St Noa Girls, among others.

Like Lacrosse, beach soccer will also debut at the 2023 USSSA Ball Games 2 (9th to 18th July).