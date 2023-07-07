Overview: From the group stages, the two top schools per group will qualify to the round of 16 stage, then quarter finals, semi-finals and finally finals to determine the champion. The top four schools will earn direct slots to the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Huye city, Rwanda.

Competition : 2023 USSSA Ball Games 2

Dates : 9th to 18th July

Venue: St Mary's College – Rushoroza, Kabale

Netball remains among the eagerly awaited games at the 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) ball games 2 in Kabale (St Mary’s College, Rushoroza).

With the draws for all the games done on Thursday, 6th July at GNS Plaza, the different teams are set to travel South West for epic action.

It will be a battle for the finest as the teams face-off right from the group stages through the knockout round.

Netball at the 2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 at the St Katherine SS in Lira

Pools:

Defending champions St Mary’s Kitende are in group A alongside Kibuli S.S, Armadan Muslim, Nkoma S.S, Mary Hill High School, Mandela S.S and Kazo Hill S.S.

B:

In group B is Blessed Sacrament Kimanya, Canan High School, Kadugala, Masese Seed, Bweranyangi Girls, St Jeremo and Arua Public School.

C:

Mpigi district Netball giants Ngando S.S are pooled in group C with Green Light, Dynamic, Jinja S.S, Bwera, St Francis Busunju and St Mary’s Ediofe.

D:

In group D, there is Kawanda S.S, Ssingo S.S, Shama High School, Armadan Girls, Boni Consili Girls, Bulo Parents and Mateete Comprehensive Seed.

E:

Wakiso district’s Buddo S.S, Kyanja High School, Mukono Kings High School, Iganga S.S, Bukedea Comprehensive, Bishop Comboni College and St John Mukono Kawuga are in group E.

F:

Group F has Baptist High School, Broadway, St Jude, Katerema S.S, Trinity Catholic, St Mathias Kalemba and St Peter’s Nsambya.

G:

In group G; there is St Joseph’s Bakhita, Ahmadia Muslim High School, Nankabirwa S.S, St Joseph Vvumba S.S, St Adolf High School, Kihanga S.S and Kyotera Parents.

H:

Another Netball giant school from Wakiso; St Noa Girls is in group H alongside Kawempe Muslim, Busika Muslim, Great Aubrey Memorial, Sironko Parents S.S, Kajjansi Progressive and Mandela College.

From the group stages, the two top schools per group will qualify to the round of 16 stage, then quarter finals, semi-finals and finally finals to determine the champion.

The top four schools will earn direct slots to the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Huye city, Rwanda.

Besides Netball, the other disciplines at the 2023 USSSA Games 2 will include Lacrosse, Handball, Basketball (3X3), Rugby 7’s and Dancesport.

