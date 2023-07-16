Overview: The lanky forward joins the Hoima based side on one year and becomes the club’s fifth signing in the current window after goalkeeper Crispus Kusiima, Frank Tumwesigye Zaga, Ibrahim Magandazi and midfielder Kipper Luwalo.

Newly promoted Kitara FC has completed the transfers of Jude Ssemugabi on a one year contract.

The lanky forward joins the Hoima based side on one year and becomes the club’s fifth signing in the current window after goalkeepers Crispus Kusiima, Frank Tumwesigye Zaga, Ibrahim Magandazi and midfielder Kipper Luwalo.

Hail Jude🔥



He plays as a forward but is also comfortable on either wing and his acquisition will add depth and strength to the team.#PrideOfBunyoro pic.twitter.com/7jVxehGSwa — Kitara Football Club (@KitarafcHoima) July 16, 2023

He has spent five years at Mbarara City and helped the side earn promotion back to the top tier for the 2023/24 season.

Ssemugabi is a goal scorer with the ability to play either through the middle or wide.