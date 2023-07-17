Soroti City denied Aziz Damani a fifth consecutive T20 League title in a season of many firsts.

You will have to go as far back as 2018 for the last time the T20 League had a different winner.

The rebrand of Soroti Challengers to Soroti City broke Aziz Damani’s back with changes that went beyond just the name.

Soroti Challengers opted out of most of their league games last due to management issues and barely survived relegation but a change in management came with a change in fortunes.

Irene Alumo joined from Wanderers, Phiona Khulume and Sarah Akiteng moved from Olila Cricket Club to join the main stays, Christine Anayo, Kevino Awino and Janet Mbabazi. The core of the team was intact but the youngsters like Sandra Achawo and Patricia Timong made useful contributions to ensure success this season.

Soroti City got their season going with two victories against their city rivals Olila Cricket Club and from thereon, they needed to make sure they take care of business against their rivals Aziz Damani.

The doubleheader in Jinja between the two sides ended in a stalemate with both sides winning a game and that left the title run-in wide open with little to separate both sides apart from the net run rate.

In sports, they say being lucky is as good as being good and Soroti City got their lucky break from their city rivals Olila who surprised the defending Champions Aziz Damani with two defeats in Lugogo. The two losses for Damani knocked them out of the title race and when Soroti City took care of business against Jinja SSS on the same weekend, it earned them the right of being the champions.

The losses not only denied Damani the title but also slipped them down to third in the final table standings and moved Olila Cricket Club into second place.

It’s double delight for the two Soroti sides for finishing one and two in the T20 women’s league, work to do for Aziz Damani who by no means did do much wrong but ran into a determined Soroti City.

The loss of Stephanie Nampiina to Jinja SSS took something out of them but they had enough core players to help them defend the title. They are champions of the 40-over league and they have enough time to regroup otherwise Soroti City is looking good for the double.