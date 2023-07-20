Overview: Jinja North United Football Club is set to play in the second-tier division, FUFA Big League for the second time in a row.

The sailing ship at Jinja North United Football Club has been swiftly joined by roving left back Isaac Kizza.

Kizza, 20, penned a one-year deal at the FUFA Big League side and has been officially unveiled by the club.

The left back openly expressed his delight upon joining the club, kissing the treasured club badge and smiling ear-to-ear.

Isaac Kizza shows off the Jinja North United home jersey

He has been attached to newly promoted Uganda Premier League entity Mbarara City whom he had joined from Lugazi Football Club.

Jinja North United Football Club has also secured Michael Kibi Kimera (midfielder), Amuli Mukasa (midfielder), Lawrence “Blessed” Ndugga (midfielder and forward) as well as Bronson Nsubuga Sserumira (midfielder).

The club is aggressively preparing for the start of the 2023-2024 FUFA Big League season.

Their pre-season menu has been well packaged with gymnasium sessions for body strength and conditioning prior to ball-work drills.

Isaac Kizza (Left) with head coach Sadiq Sempigi

Head coach Sadiq Sempigi who was the architect at Mbarara City in their promotion to the top-flight league last season also intends to lure more experienced players to his team ahead of the grueling anticipated season.

The club will confirm a host of build-up duels to further affirm their level of preparations for the competitive virgin FUFA Big League season whose kickoff date is ear-marked for October 2023.

For starters, Jinja North United Football Club will host their home matches for the 2023-2024 season at the historic Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe township of Jinja city.