Overview: The ISF World School Cup football tournament is organized by the International Schools Federation (ISF).

14th ISF World Schools Cup – Football:

Tuesday, July 25, 2023:

Amus College (Uganda) Vs France – Mohammed VI Sports Complex – 11:15 AM (East African Time)

St Noa Girls School (Uganda) Vs England – Mohammed VI Sports Complex – 1:15 PM (East African Time)

Two of the three Uganda’s schools in Rabat city, Morocco at the on-going ISF World School Cup (football) tournament have a realistic chance of reaching the quarter final stage.

St Noa Girls’ School Zzana and Amus College complete their group stage matches on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Both schools have four points apiece having secured a victory and draw in the opening two matches.

Amus College School in action against Nepal on Monday | Credit: David Isabirye

Amus College opened the campaign in bullish mood, winning comprehensively 26-1 over Nexus from Nepal. during a completely one-sided duel.

In their second game, it was goal-less against South American opposition, Chile and now play Europeans France in the last group stage match at the Mohammed VI sports complex.

“We plan for a game at a time. The players are aware of the task before them. We need to play collectively and record the positive result from the game” Nimrod Kintu, head coach at Amus College.

St Noa Girls in action against Morocco Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium, Rabat city, Morocco | Credit: David Isabirye

St Noa Girls School squandered a goal lead at the last kick of the game during their 1-all draw with Morocco in the tournament’s official opener.

They were in demolition mood during the second game, easily hammering Chile 8-0 to make it four points.

They play England on Tuesday in a must win encounter.

The other Ugandan representative Kibuli Secondary School will now play classification duels after suffering a second defeat (1-3 to China) at Stade Marocain on Monday evening.

Despite taking the lead through left back Juma Sajjabi’s penalty, Kibuli S.S let it loose to fall to the Chinese who scored through Cheng Haolun, Yang Fengyu and substitute Yang Jiarui.

Earlier, Kibuli S.S had fallen 0-1 to 9-man Qatar 0-1 at the Mohammed VI sports complex on Sunday.

Tournament Nitty Gritty:

The ISF World School Cup football tournament is organized by the International Schools Federation (ISF).

For this 14th edition, they are working closely with the Kingdom of Morocco (Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports), Federation of Royal Morocco Football (FRMF) and the Federation of Royal Morocco Schools Sports (FRMSS).

There are 1200 participants from 28 countries (29 boys’ teams and 18 girls’ teams) and 400 plus volunteers in the various dockets.

There are 20 sports fields (13 synthetic and 7 natural) will be used throughout the duration of the tournament.

(Uganda’s selected results):

Group E (Boys):

Uganda 1 (Kibuli S.S) 1-3 China 1

China 1 Uganda 1 (Kibuli S.S) 0-1 Qatar

Group A (Boys):

Uganda 2 (Amus College) 26-01 Nexus (Nepal)

Nexus (Nepal) Uganda 2 (Amus College) 0-0 Chile

Group D (Girls):

St Noa Girls 8-0 Chille

St Noa Girls 1-1 Morocco