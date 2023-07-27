Overview: Amus College School will face Nigeria in the 17th and 18th classification contest on Friday, 28th July 2023.

2023 ISF WSC Football Tournament:

Classification matches:

Amus College (Uganda) 2-1 China 2

China 2 Kibuli S.S (Uganda) 2-0 Bulgaria

Semi-finals (Girls):

St Noa Girls Zzana 0 (1) – 0 (4) China 2

Amus College School won their second classification game 2-1 over China 2 during the ISF WSC football championship in Rabat Morocco at the Association Sportive Des Force Armees Royales sports facility.

Genesis Odiya Ocen scored a brace in this match played under sunny conditions.

Amus College School football team Vs China 2

Ocen was on target on the quarter hour mark before China 2’s equalizer through Cheng Xiyang on the stroke of half time.

In the second half, Amus College School restored their lead through Ocen with seven minutes to play.

Earlier, Amus College had defeated England in the first classification game 3-0 at the same facility.

In the group stages, Amus College set the tournament record, humbling Nepal 26-1, drawing goal-less with Chile and losing 1-3 to France.

France is set to play the final against Morocco 2 on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Amus College School will in the meantime face Nigeria in the 17th and 18th classification contest on the same day.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s Kibuli S.S recorded their first win of the competition, beating Bulgaria 2-0 at the FUS sports complex.

Imran Asiimwe and Sharif Ssebunya scored the goals for Kibuli S.S, both in the second half.

In girls’ football, China 2 denied St Noa Girls Zzana a final berth with a 1-4 defeat during post-match penalties.

Normal time at the annex playground of Prince Moulay Abdallah stadium had ended goal-less.

St Noa Girls Zzana will now face Germany in the third place play-off for the bronze medal.

It will be an all China affair in the finals of girl’s football.

Team Line Ups:

Amus College School (Uganda) XI:

Isaac Mwandha (G.K), Bran Toto Mujab (Captain), Lazarus Ocira, Genesis Odiya Ocen, Allan Oyirwoth, Erick Kamuhanda, Hafidhu Ssonko Ssembatya, Farouk Habib Ssebi, Amos Ayikobua, Samuel Adoa Owalamu, Alvin Ssekamate

Subs:

Chris Ronald Nsubuga (G.K), Mahadi Mugerwa, Thomas Malemo Matere, Uthman Doka, John Brian Otim, Hakim Hussein

China XI:

Yu Tian (G.K), Mingxin Wang, Liu Ziqi, Na Xianghui (Captain), Xhang Xuande, Xie Ruoyu, Cheng Xiyang, Liu Yanzhi, Mu Yi, Wang Yinan, Xu Bohan

Subs:

Li Yiwei (G.K), Wei Haoran, Du Yuanrui, Feng Zijun, Zhang Ruifeng, Fan Bo, Li Yiwei

Match officials:

Center Referee : Hamidat Yassine (Morocco)

: Hamidat Yassine (Morocco) Assistant Referee 1: Said El Gouady (Morocco)

Said El Gouady (Morocco) Assistant Referee 2 : Souad El Mokhtari (Morocco)

: Souad El Mokhtari (Morocco) Fourth official: Mouanis Ouerauj (Morocco)