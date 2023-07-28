Overview: There have been over 1200 participants from 28 countries with 29 boys’ teams and 18 girls’ teams taking part in the 2023 ISF WSC football tournament in Rabat city, Morocco.

ISF World Schools Cup Football 2023

Friday, July 28:

Girls:

Finals : China 1 Vs China 2

: China 1 Vs China 2 Third place: St Noa Girls School Zzana (Uganda) Vs Germany

Boys:

Final : Morocco 2 Vs France

: Morocco 2 Vs France Third place: Croatia Vs Saudi Arabia 2

*In Rabat city, Morocco

It remains an open secret that the girls’ football title of the 2023 ISF World Schools’ football championship will head to China Republic.

This follows the successful qualification to the finals for two of their teams; China 1 and China 2.

China 2 players celebrate their post match penalty victory over St Noa Girls Zzana | Credit: David Isabirye

China’s Zhang Ziyue clears the ball as Esperance Habonimana of St Noa Girls (Uganda) closes by | Credit: David Isabirye

At the last four stage, China 2 eliminated Uganda’s St Noa Girls’ School Zzana 1-4 in post-match penalties after a goal-less draw in normal time.

On the other hand, China 1 defeated Germany in the other semi-final duel.

Uganda and Germany will thus play for third place in the bronze medal match.

“We eye that bronze medal to go home with something. We shall give our best shot forward” St Noa Girls’ head coach Jimmy Mukubya noted.

St Noa Girls School Zzana head coach Jimmy Mukubya shouts instructions | Credit: David Isabirye

Boys’ football:

Hosts Morocco 2 team will play France in the boys’ finale.

France defeated Croatia 3-2 during the semi-finals as Morocco 2 were 2-1 winners over Saudi Arabia 2.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s Amus College School takes on Nigeria in the 17th / 18th place off duel of the classification.

Amus College School edged China team two 2-1 in their second classification match on Thursday with Genesis Odiya Ocen scoring a brace.

Kibuli Secondary School takes on Saudi Arabia 1 in 21st / 22nd play-off after recording their first win of the campaign, a 2-0 victory over Bulgaria at the FUS Sports complex.

This tournament is organized by the International Schools Federation (ISF) in conjunction with the Kingdom of Morocco (Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports), Federation of Royal Morocco Football (FRMF) and the Federation of Royal Morocco Schools Sports (FRMSS).

There have been over 1200 participants from 28 countries with 29 boys’ teams and 18 girls’ teams taking part.

400 plus volunteers have been readily available to assist in the day-to-day operations.

A total of 20 sports fields (13 synthetic and 7 natural) were used throughout the duration of the tournament.